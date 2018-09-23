Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Ravi Shastri is key to India's win

Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
238   //    23 Sep 2018, 19:26 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 has commenced. India convincingly trounced a listless Bangladesh team while Pakistan had to toil hard to edge Afghanistan. The schedule for this year's Asia Cup is very tight. Despite the 40-degree game-time temperature, teams are having to play back to back games.

The key highlight of this Asia Cup is the potential for India and Pakistan to play up to three games against each other, including a mouth-watering match-up for the Asia Cup championship. So, far India has looked dominant, notwithstanding their slightly difficult encounter against Hong Kong. Their win over Pakistan was comprehensive and they dispatched Bangladesh without a fuss.

As we await the second India vs Pakistan face-off on September 23rd, bloggers, analysts, pundits and fans are engrossed in a debate ranging from team combinations to pitch condition to game strategy. However, as far as India is concerned it's now established that they have acclimatized to the local conditions and the batting and bowling is in sync.

Pakistan are expected to make adjustments to its line-up going into the match against India. They are expected to introduce two spinners for the first time in the tournament. However, India is expected to retain the same squad from its last match-up against Bangladesh.

So, India's strategy, good batting and bowling form, and tactics are in place. But, to win the Asia Cup, in addition to that, India needs the coach, Ravi Shastri, to prepare the team mentally- to calm, inspire, and focus on them.

A key part of a winning team's attributes is to be able to hold their nerves during a key contest. India will potentially play Pakistan for the third time in the tournament for the title. It's often the case in an India vs Pakistan contest that the team that loses its nerves is the one that loses the game.

A good example is the Champions Trophy final when India succumbed to pressure and let the match get out of hand. We now know that coach Kumble and some members of the team, including the captain, were at odds with each other. That situation certainly may have contributed to India's loss. So, Shastri must make sure that the team is loose- how he does that is up to him.

In big games, winning teams are usually inspired. Shastri must either arrange for a great former Indian cricketer like Tendulkar or Gavaskar to come and give the team a pep talk or arrange to have some sort of a session with the team that lights that fire within.

Finally, Shastri must make sure that the team is focused on the task at hand. It's not unusual for a team to be overconfident, especially when they have been performing well in the early part of the tournament. The coach must re-focus the attention of the players toward the ultimate goal- which is to win the trophy. So, when the team is on the field, it won't rest until the last wicket is taken or the winning run is scored.

If Shastri manages to calm, inspire and focus the team, India will win the Asia Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual scores at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Before the Super Fours - Strongest Asia Cup XI 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three potential replacements for Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams &...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Mystery Pakistan bowler India must tackle...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us