Asia Cup 2018: Ravi Shastri is key to India's win

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 has commenced. India convincingly trounced a listless Bangladesh team while Pakistan had to toil hard to edge Afghanistan. The schedule for this year's Asia Cup is very tight. Despite the 40-degree game-time temperature, teams are having to play back to back games.

The key highlight of this Asia Cup is the potential for India and Pakistan to play up to three games against each other, including a mouth-watering match-up for the Asia Cup championship. So, far India has looked dominant, notwithstanding their slightly difficult encounter against Hong Kong. Their win over Pakistan was comprehensive and they dispatched Bangladesh without a fuss.

As we await the second India vs Pakistan face-off on September 23rd, bloggers, analysts, pundits and fans are engrossed in a debate ranging from team combinations to pitch condition to game strategy. However, as far as India is concerned it's now established that they have acclimatized to the local conditions and the batting and bowling is in sync.

Pakistan are expected to make adjustments to its line-up going into the match against India. They are expected to introduce two spinners for the first time in the tournament. However, India is expected to retain the same squad from its last match-up against Bangladesh.

So, India's strategy, good batting and bowling form, and tactics are in place. But, to win the Asia Cup, in addition to that, India needs the coach, Ravi Shastri, to prepare the team mentally- to calm, inspire, and focus on them.

A key part of a winning team's attributes is to be able to hold their nerves during a key contest. India will potentially play Pakistan for the third time in the tournament for the title. It's often the case in an India vs Pakistan contest that the team that loses its nerves is the one that loses the game.

A good example is the Champions Trophy final when India succumbed to pressure and let the match get out of hand. We now know that coach Kumble and some members of the team, including the captain, were at odds with each other. That situation certainly may have contributed to India's loss. So, Shastri must make sure that the team is loose- how he does that is up to him.

In big games, winning teams are usually inspired. Shastri must either arrange for a great former Indian cricketer like Tendulkar or Gavaskar to come and give the team a pep talk or arrange to have some sort of a session with the team that lights that fire within.

Finally, Shastri must make sure that the team is focused on the task at hand. It's not unusual for a team to be overconfident, especially when they have been performing well in the early part of the tournament. The coach must re-focus the attention of the players toward the ultimate goal- which is to win the trophy. So, when the team is on the field, it won't rest until the last wicket is taken or the winning run is scored.

If Shastri manages to calm, inspire and focus the team, India will win the Asia Cup.