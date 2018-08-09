Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels

Asia Cup 2018 Official Logo

Star Sports, who is official broadcaster for all the Asian Cricket Council, events has decided to continue with its highly successful multi-screen and multi-language broadcast strategy for the Asia Cup 2018 Cricket tournament in September which is scheduled to be played in ODI format.

The broadcaster previously used this strategy for the Indian Premier League 2018 group and qualifier games in six languages including five Indian languages; Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on ten channels. While the final of IPL 2018 on May 27 was broadcast on 17 channels with the live feed in eight different languages.

After the overall success of their strategy in IPL. The official and exclusive broadcaster for the six-nation Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Star Sports has decided to continue it for the biannual tournament as well. As per the release, the broadcaster has dedicated nine channels for the Asian Cricket Council’s one-day international tournament.

Asia Cup 2018 Poster Released by Star Sports

Asia Cup 2018: The Asia Cup 2018 is scheduled from 15 to 28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi comprising five full members; India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19 in the crucial revenge match following their shock defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18 last year, when Pakistan comprehensively thrashed Men in Blue by 180 runs to lift the Champions Trophy.

If there are no further changes in the tournament schedule, The two teams can the probably meet thrice over a span of 10 days including in the Super Four Round, introduced for the second time in the Asia Cup, and the final on September 18.

Asia Cup Campaign and Live Telecast: As per broadcaster, they will formally release ACC Asia Cup campaign and media plan on Monday, August 13, in Mumbai. Star has decided to promote the Asian cricket championship as The Clash of Asian Giants!

Star Sports will broadcast all ACC Asia Cup matches including final live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Tamil. While they will also live stream all games on their OTT platform Hotstar.

Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 and Telecast: The Asia Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from 29 August to 6 September 2018. The event will feature six Asian Associate Nations; United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Hong Kong, Oman, Singapore and Malaysia. The top two teams from the group stage will meet in the final, with the winner progressing to the 2018 Asia Cup Group A.

The match of qualifier stage will not be aired in India, as Star Sports, who has the rights for the qualifier tournament has decided not to broadcast the games.