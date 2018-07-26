Predicting Asia Cup Scenarios : India can face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2018

India and Pakistan will face each other in Dubai

The Asia Cup occurs every two years and is considered to be the pinnacle of fifty overs cricket in Asia. Every Asian nation, when they begin playing cricket, aim to participate in the Asia Cup.

India and Sri Lanka are the most successful nations in terms of winning the Asia cup having done so on five separate occasions each. Pakistan is next in line with two victories.

The draw for the 2018 ACC Asian Cup was revealed on Tuesday, July 24. As per ICC release, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all confirmed participants. While the one remaining spot is still up for grabs and will be contested amongst UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong, who will play a qualifying tournament in India between August 29 and September 6. The winner of this competition will join the big boys in the tournament proper.

Format: The sides are drawn into two groups of three teams each, in a format similar to the 2004 edition of the tournament. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super four round and top two teams in super 4 will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.

Group A: India, Pakistan & Qualifier

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan

Both India and Pakistan are placed in group A along with the yet to be decided qualifier. Now, we take a look at the possible scenarios for India and Pakistan to face each other thrice in the tournament:

First Faceoff: As per schedule, the Arch rivals face each other on Wednesday, September 19 in group A fixture at Dubai. It also marks the return of Asia's oldest rivalry in the UAE after a gap of 12 years. The last instance of both sides fighting out on Arab soil was in 2006 when a two-match ODI series was held in Abu Dhabi.

Group A Outcomes: With all teams playing just two games, there is little margin for error, as only points will do this time around if a team wants to make it to the Super Four stage. It means that both India and Pakistan must beat the qualifier team to mark their progress to next round.

Second Faceoff: If India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Four round, then irrespective of their group standings both teams will clash for the second time in the space of four days. As mentioned in the ICC release, Group A winner will clash against Group A runner-up in the third match of Super Four round on Sunday, September 23.

Super Four Outcomes : After Super four round ends on September, 26, the ACC Asia Cup 2018 enters into the business end as the top two teams based on the number of points and net run rate qualify.

Third Faceoff: If Arch-rivals India and Pakistan finish top two in the super four round, then they will contest for the third time in such a short span of time. This time though, the trophy would be at stake with the winner being crowned as the Champion of Asia at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 28.