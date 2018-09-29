Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018 Final- Statistical Highlights

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
193   //    29 Sep 2018, 21:02 IST

Team India successfully defended their Asia Cup title against a spirited Bangladesh in a last ball nail-biting final at Dubai.This is India's 7th Asia Cup title. Yet again, Bangladesh faltered in a knock-out match for the ninth consecutive time. Liton Das with his maiden ton gave Bangladesh an early advantage, but India fought back well to restrict their opponents to a below par 222.

*Team India in celebration mode after their 7th Asia Cup Title
India celebrate after their 7th Asia Cup Title

Rohit Sharma with some splendid shots threatened to take the game away from Bangladesh's grasp. But Bangladesh keep chipped in with wickets at regular intervals and took the game to the last over and scenes of the Nidahas Trophy final over by Soumya Sarkar were suddenly flashed in everyone's thoughts. This time, Kedar Jadhav returned back from his recurring hamstring injury to steer India past home to a last ball win.

Here are some of the Spellbinding Stats :

--> 700 - Asia Cup final win is India's 700th win across all international formats. They have won 146 Tests, 489 ODIs and 65 T20s.

--> 7(6 ODI & 1 T20) - This is Team India's 7th Asia Cup title, the most for any team. Sri Lanka have won five titles.

Asia Cup Winners :

India - 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018

Sri lanka - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014

Pakistan - 2000, 2012

--> 1 - The Asia Cup Final win is the first instance of India winning an ODI off the last possible ball.

--> 5 Yrs - This is Team India's first multi-nation tournament win in ODI format after five years. Their triangular tournament win against Sri Lanka and hosts West Indies in 2013 was their last.

--> 79.41% - Team India's win % in ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan, which is highest for any team. They have 27 wins and 7 losses in this interim. England are next best with 79.26% (18 W / 5 L).

--> 184 - No. of stumpings for MS Dhoni in 510 international matches. Kumar Sangakkara had 139 in 594 games.

--> 9-0 : Bangladesh's record in knock-out matches. Five of the losses are against India (3 in Asia Cup finals, one in the Nidahas Trophy final 2018, one in the 2015 WC quarter final).

--> 3 - Bangladesh lost their 3rd consecutive Asia Cup final. They lost three finals all versus India in 2012, 2016 & 2018.

--> 1 - Liton Das' hundred in Asia Cup final is his first in ODI cricket. He is also the fastest Bangladesh batsman to reach the milestone in terms of team innings overs. He reached his ton in the 29th over. Previously, Shakib held the record of reaching the three-figure mark in the innings' 30th over against Zimbabwe in 2009.

--> 54.50% - Liton Das' (121) contribution in Bangladesh's total.

Highest % of runs in a completed innings for Bangladesh :

  • 55.17 M Rahim(144/261) v Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi in 2018
  • 54.50 Liton Das(121/22) v India at Dubai in 2018
  • 50.17 Tamim Iqbal(115/228) v England at Dhaka in 2010

--> 1 - Mehidy Hasan became the first Bangladesh player to open the innings with both bat and ball. Mohammad Hafeez was the last man to do so in ODIs against India in the 2014 Asia Cup.


Shikhar Dhawan's spectacular run in multi-nation tournaments :

* Player of the Series - Shikhar Dhawan
Player of the Series - Shikhar Dhawan

Since his debut, Shikhar Dhawan has played in five multinational (5+ teams) tournaments. And in all these series he ended as the leading run scorer for India. Below are the details :

#363 runs in Champions Trophy 2013

#192 runs in Asia Cup 2014

#412 runs in ICC World Cup 2015

#338 runs Champions Trophy 2017

#342 runs in Asia Cup 2018


Rohit Sharma's spectacular record as Captain :

Rohit Sharma has a magnificent record as captain. After losing his first match as captain against Sri Lanka in 2017, he hadn't lost an ODI match as captain. In T20s also, India lost only one match under his leadership.

Rohit's record as Team India Captain -

In ODIs : 8 Matches, 7 Wins , 1 Loss

In T20s : 9 Matches, 8 Wins, 1 Loss


Asia Cup 2018 Team India Bangladesh Cricket Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
