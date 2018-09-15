Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams & Broadcast Details

Asia Cup provides a perfect preparation time for all the teams to finalize on squad probables ahead of the World Cup in England next year. Last time, the tournament was held in the T20 format and this year it will be back in its regular 50-over format as a build up to the key marquee event.

The six teams are divided into two groups. Asia Cup Qualifiers Winners Hong Kong arein Group A with arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Five-time winner Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are placed in Group B.

India were scheduled to host this edition but due to some issues, the tournament will be held in UAE from September 15 to 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Stats

- Out of the 13 previous Asia Cup editions, India has won 6 times (5 ODI, 1 T20), Sri Lanka has won it 5 times and Pakistan has won it 2 times.

- MS Dhoni has the highest batting average in Asia Cup with 95.16 (min. 500 runs).

- Sanath Jayasuriya is the leading run-scorer with 1220 runs. He is also leading the 100's list with 6.

- Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan at Dhaka in 2012 is the highest individual score in Asia Cup.

- Ajanta Mendis has picked up 26 wickets in just 8 games at 10.42

Major Highlights of the Tournament

- Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off the first time after the CT'17 Final.

- High quality spinners in action with the likes of Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shadab Khan, and Akila Dananjaya.

Asia Cup Schedule

Group A : India, Pakistan, Hong Kong || Group B : Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Venues : Dubai International Cricket Stadium,Dubai & Sheikh Zayed Stadium,Abu Dhabi

*All Matches Start at 5 PM IST

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nazaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (C), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, D de Silva, D Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, N Dickwella (wk), Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amilo Aponso, Kasun Ranjitha, Suranga Lakmal, D Chameera, L Malinga

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton das (wk), Mohammed Mithun, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, NH Santo, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmadullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan (C), M Shahzad (wk), Ishanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad (wk), Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid, Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Sayed Shirzad, Wafadar

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (C & wk ), Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Tanvir Afzal, Christopher Carter (wk), Scott McKechnie, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Tanveer Ahmed, Aftab Hussain

Live Coverage Details

Including the Final, all matches are scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST.

India & Subcontinent - Star Sports, DD Sports

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Bangladesh - GTV

South Africa - SuperSport

Australia - FOX Sports, UK - Sky Network, USA - Willow TV

Live Streaming - Hotstar, Yupp TV, Airtel TV