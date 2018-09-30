Asia Cup 2018: Stats Review

India won the Asia Cup title for the record 7th time.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup came to an end with India defending their title after a three-wicket win off the last ball against a fighting Bangladesh. The Indian team won the trophy for the seventh time which is the highest for any team in the tournament history.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament while winning four out of five matches and one resulting in a tie. The runner-up Bangladesh, too, played some good cricket throughout the tournament and reached the Asia Cup final for the third time. They might have lost the final but they won millions of hearts by putting up a 'brave' performance.

Afghanistan also had a good run in the tournament and they made it to the Super Four by beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in group matches. In Super Four matches too, they played with grit determination. All three matches were nail-biting finishes and a slightly better performance in those tense moments could have earned them a spot in the final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka disappointed one and all by their poor show in the event. The Sri Lankan team didn't even make it to the Super Four. Pakistan, too, got knocked out from the tournament after losing to Bangladesh in what was a virtual semi-final.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at a few interesting stats from the tournament.

6 - No. of teams that participated in the tournament

13 - No. of matches played in the tournament

5494 - No. of total runs scored in the tournament

342 - No. of runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan in the tournament, the most by any player

44 - No. of fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan in the tournament, the most by any player

13 - No. of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in the tournament, the most by any player

6 - No. of centuries scored in the tournament

26 - No. of half-centuries scored in the tournament

144 - Mushfiqur Rahim made the highest individual score in the tournament (against Sri Lanka)

105.67 - Batting average of Rohit Sharma in the tournament, the most by any player

142.62 - Batting strike rate of Rashid Khan in the tournament, the best by any player

285/7 - India made the highest team total in an innings ( against Hong Kong)

210 - No. of runs added by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the 1st wicket in the Super Four match against Pakistan, the highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament. This is 4th highest in Asia Cup history.

198 - No. of wickets fell down in the tournament

10 - Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav were the joint highest wicket-takers in the tournament. Each of them scalped 10 wickets.

5/55- Bowling figures of Thisara Perera in the match against Bangladesh, the best by any bowler in the tournament

4.75 - Bowling average of Junaid Khan in the tournament, the best by any bowler

2.11 - Bowling economy of Junaid Khan in the tournament, the best by any bowler

13.5 - Bowling strike rate of Junaid Khan in the tournament, the best by any bowler

6 - No. of catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan in the tournament, the most by any fielder

36 - No. of wins for India in Asia Cup, the most by any team. They went past Sri Lanka (35 wins)

11 - No. of stumpings by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Asia Cup matches, the most by a wicket-keeper.

800 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 800 international dismissals during the Asia Cup, only the third wicket-keeper to achieve the milestone.

7000 - Rohit Sharma completed 7000 ODI runs in his 187th match, 9th Indian to achieve the feat

121 - Liton Das's score in the final. This is the second highest individual score in an Asia Cup final.

137 - Margin of defeat for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh, their biggest loss in Asia Cup by runs