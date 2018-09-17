Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Strongest Afganistan XI to beat Sri Lanka

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    17 Sep 2018, 13:45 IST

MCC v Afghanistan
MCC v Afghanistan

Sri Lanka has already lost their opening match against Bangladesh by a huge margin. Afganistan would be looking to give the Sri Lankans a knockout punch and push them out of the tournament.

Let's look at the squad Afganistan should select to beat Sri Lanka in their opening game -

__________________________________________________________________________

#1 Openers - Mohammad Shahzad and Rahmat Shah

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  South Africa v Afghanistan
Mohammad Shahzad

For Afghanistan to beat Pakistan The openers will have to give them a strong start. A strong start by the openers will also allow the middle order to play freely and help the team reach a substantial total.

Mohammad Shahzad is a very capable batsman and can give a blistering start at top of the order. He is one of Afganistan's most dependable batsman over the years. He possesses a good ODI record and has scored four wonderful centuries. He needs to play to his strengths to help Afganistan do well against Sri Lanka.

Rahmat Shah also possesses a good ODI record. He would be a dependable selection as an opener. He has scored three ODI centuries and possesses an average of almost 38. He needs to play a long innings for the team to beat Sri Lanka.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
Asia Cup 2018 Match 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka desperate for batting revival in a 'do-or-die'...
RELATED STORY
4 Players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs  Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan squad for the 2018 Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why Afghanistan might surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
What is in Afghanistan's artillery for this Asia Cup?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: 4 reasons why Sri...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top...
RELATED STORY
Mashrafe Mortaza says every team is a threat in Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
Innings Over
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us