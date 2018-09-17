Asia Cup 2018: Strongest Afganistan XI to beat Sri Lanka

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 17 Sep 2018, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MCC v Afghanistan

Sri Lanka has already lost their opening match against Bangladesh by a huge margin. Afganistan would be looking to give the Sri Lankans a knockout punch and push them out of the tournament.

Let's look at the squad Afganistan should select to beat Sri Lanka in their opening game -

__________________________________________________________________________

#1 Openers - Mohammad Shahzad and Rahmat Shah

Mohammad Shahzad

For Afghanistan to beat Pakistan The openers will have to give them a strong start. A strong start by the openers will also allow the middle order to play freely and help the team reach a substantial total.

Mohammad Shahzad is a very capable batsman and can give a blistering start at top of the order. He is one of Afganistan's most dependable batsman over the years. He possesses a good ODI record and has scored four wonderful centuries. He needs to play to his strengths to help Afganistan do well against Sri Lanka.

Rahmat Shah also possesses a good ODI record. He would be a dependable selection as an opener. He has scored three ODI centuries and possesses an average of almost 38. He needs to play a long innings for the team to beat Sri Lanka.

1 / 5 NEXT