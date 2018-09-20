Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 

Vishal
Top 5 / Top 10
277   //    20 Sep 2018, 12:20 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Dhoni will
stabilise
the innings for this team

Whenever India and Pakistan play any match we get to witness hard-fought encounters. Both the teams put try to perform at their optimum level and prevail against other. In the ongoing Asia cup, Both these teams have high-quality players as part of their squads.

Let's look at the combined strongest XI from the Asia Cup squads of both these teams.

#1 Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Both these players form the best-opening duo all over the world in recent years and are a luxury for any successful team in the ODI format

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are both in very good form. They have both looked in good nick in the ongoing Asia Cup. Shikhar Dhawan has already hit a brilliant century versus Hong - Kong. Rohit Sharma also hit a hard-hitting Half-century against Pakistan.

Both these players form the best-opening duo all over the world in recent years and are a luxury for any successful team in the ODI format.

Middle order - Babar Azam, Kedar Jadhav, and Shoaib Malik

Australia v Pakistan - 5th ODI
Babar Azam has been a top performer for Pakistan

Babar Azam is a very talented batsman from Pakistan. His ability to play a long innings has helped the other batsmen to play their aggressive game.

He is a very mature batsman who has the capability to handle tough situations when the team is in crisis. He can hold one end when the wickets are falling at the other end. He is one of the best number three batsmen all over the world in recent years.

Kedar Jadhav can change the match with both bat and ball. He can play an aggressive inning if the situation demands it. With the ball in his hand, he can create trouble for the opposition batsman with his slinging arm off-spin.

Shoaib Malik is a veteran player with lots of experience under his belt. He is a great choice for any team at No. 5. He is a cool-headed player who can play according to the needs of the team. He is an excellent selection in any ODI team.

Vishal
Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI
