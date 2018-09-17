Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Strongest Indian XI to beat Pakistan

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.44K   //    17 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST

The matchup between India and Pakistan is the most awaited contest of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament. Both teams would want to win the match and give joy to their loyal fans. The match is expected to be a close contest and the team with the best balance in their line up would definitely win.

Let's have a look at the strongest Indian playing XI to beat Pakistan when the two teams meet each other- __________________________________________________________________________

#1 Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan complement each other really well in ODIs while opening the innings. They have opened in 78 innings together and have scored 3444 runs together. This run tally is the eight on the all-time list of successful ODI opening partnerships. They have featured in ten hundred partnerships together. They will be expected to provide a strong start against Pakistan and allow the middle order to play to their strengths.

Rohit Sharma will have to play his natural game and bat as long as he can. His innings will be crucial to India's success against Pakistan. Shikhar Dhawan has to play his usual attacking innings and form a useful partnership with Rohit.

The openers hold the key to India's success against the Pakistani line-up.

#2 Middle order - Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav

Australia v India - Game 5
Manish Pandey needs to play to his strengths

Manish Pandey should come in at number three. He is an aggressive middle order player and can play vital innings for the team when required. His ODI record is pretty good with an average of almost 40. He has scored a brilliant century against Australia to chase down 330 runs. His batting needs to come good if India needs to prevail against Pakistan.

Ambati Rayudu is a brilliant limited overs cricketer. He has the ability to construct an innings well and also play big shots when the situation arises. His average of 50 in ODI's prove that he is very consistent and hard-working player.

Kedhar Jadhav is a very useful batsman. He has scored two ODI centuries and possesses an average of almost 40. His part-time spin is also very useful and can break threatening partnerships.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma ODI Cricket Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
Asia Cup 2018: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan eager to renew rivalry in UAE
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams &...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in India v/s Pakistan in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Today
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us