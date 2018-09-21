Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
382   //    21 Sep 2018, 01:37 IST

After their humiliating defeat at the hands of India, Pakistan will want to make a mark when they face upbeat Afghanistan in the second Super Four fixture of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 21.

Pakistan have a real advantage over Afghanistan when it comes to head-to-head record as they are yet to lose an ODI to the Blue Tigers. In their most recent ODI clash, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan, winning by 141 runs. It was a group game in the 2014 Asia Cup at Fatullah. Pakistan batted first and posted 248/8 in their 50 overs and then wrapped up Afghanistan for 176 in the 48th over.

Pakistan

<p>
Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan's confidence would have taken a big hit after their embarrassing defeat in the previous game against India. Their performance with the bat was shocking, to say the least, and their bowlers never really looked like causing any trouble to the Indian batsmen. However, they are expected to fare much better against Afghanistan.

Batting: Babar Azam has scored 80 runs collectively in the first two matches and he even has two centuries and a fifty from five ODI innings at this venue. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten half-century against Hong Kong. Both these batsmen along with Shoaib Malik who looked in pretty good touch in his knock of 43 against India are expected score the runs for Pakistan in this match.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir has been very economical in both the matches while Shadab can be dangerous with his leg-spin on this dry pitch. Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf were the only wicket-takers for Pakistan against India and the team will need them to manage few early breakthroughs against the Afghans as well. The team will also bank on the likes of Usman Khan and Hasan Ali, who were the pick of the lot against Hong Kong.

Expected Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Asif Ali or Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik.

Afghanistan

<p>
Afghanistan Cricket Team

Afghanistan were absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments against Bangladesh as they secured a comfortable 136 run win against the Tigers.

Batting: Rahmat Shah has carried his impressive form with him from Ireland. The in-form top-order batsman scored 72 in their opening game against Sri Lanka. Hasmatullah meanwhile played a sensible knock of 58 runs against the Tigers.

But it was the quickfire knocks of Rashid Khan (57) and Gulbadin Naib (42) which took everyone by surprise and proved decisive in the end. Mohammad Shahzad looked promising in both matches with his knocks of 34 and 37 and the team will be hoping for another similar performance from the opener.

Bowling: Aftab Alam and Naib made life difficult for Bangladesh by moving the ball around and Afghanistan always have enough mystery in their tweakers. The Afghan bowlers are truly a force to reckon with and it can be proved by the fact that just three Bangladeshi batsmen could get to double digits as Mujeeb, Naib and Rashid bagged two wickets apiece.

Expected Playing XI: Asghar Afghan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah.

