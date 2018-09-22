Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: 3 players India need to be wary of against Pakistan

Malik could be a threat to India

With the Asia cup reaching its final stages, the matches have become interesting and more competitive. However, India is sitting pretty comfortably at the top due to their comprehensive performances in the previous games.

India will now face Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday which could decide one of the finalists of the Asia Cup.

Having sneaked in a final over win against Afghanistan, Pakistan will look to upset their neighbors in this high profile encounter.

Though India will be expected to have an upper hand in the match, they will be required to be wary of these three Pakistani players to avoid any hiccups.

#1 Shoaib Malik

Being the most experienced batsman in the team, Shoaib Malik did not disappoint the Pakistani fans by finishing the match in the final over against Afghanistan.

Though he did have a decent start against India, he failed to capitalize on it which eventually led to the failure of the Pakistani batting line-up. Malik to would like to make amends in the upcoming encounter.

He will also be able to chip in a few economical overs if needed. Left-handers like Shikhar Dhawan need to be wary of his off-spinners.

He has always proved to be a thorn for India in many previous occasions. Since he would be Pakistan's go to man under pressure, India has to get rid of him quickly to avoid any difficulties.

India would look to utilize his weakness against faster bowlers to do so.

#2 Babar Azam

Azam has been impressive in this year's Asia Cup

Often compared to Virat Kohli, Babar Azam has been fairly impressive in the ongoing Asia Cup.

He got a decent 66 against Afghanistan until he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. If there is one player who has the abilities to score a century against India, it would be him.

Azam's fielding skills would also be an asset to the Pakistan Cricket team. The only way to avoid a good knock from Azam would be to get him out early. Bumrah can be used to tackle him early in his innings.

