Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: 3 players India need to be wary of against Pakistan

Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    22 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
Malik could be a threat to India

With the Asia cup reaching its final stages, the matches have become interesting and more competitive. However, India is sitting pretty comfortably at the top due to their comprehensive performances in the previous games.

India will now face Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday which could decide one of the finalists of the Asia Cup.

Having sneaked in a final over win against Afghanistan, Pakistan will look to upset their neighbors in this high profile encounter.

Though India will be expected to have an upper hand in the match, they will be required to be wary of these three Pakistani players to avoid any hiccups.

#1 Shoaib Malik

Being the most experienced batsman in the team, Shoaib Malik did not disappoint the Pakistani fans by finishing the match in the final over against Afghanistan.

Though he did have a decent start against India, he failed to capitalize on it which eventually led to the failure of the Pakistani batting line-up. Malik to would like to make amends in the upcoming encounter.

He will also be able to chip in a few economical overs if needed. Left-handers like Shikhar Dhawan need to be wary of his off-spinners.

He has always proved to be a thorn for India in many previous occasions. Since he would be Pakistan's go to man under pressure, India has to get rid of him quickly to avoid any difficulties.

India would look to utilize his weakness against faster bowlers to do so.

#2 Babar Azam

Australia v Pakistan - ODI Game 3
Azam has been impressive in this year's Asia Cup

Often compared to Virat Kohli, Babar Azam has been fairly impressive in the ongoing Asia Cup.

He got a decent 66 against Afghanistan until he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. If there is one player who has the abilities to score a century against India, it would be him.

Azam's fielding skills would also be an asset to the Pakistan Cricket team. The only way to avoid a good knock from Azam would be to get him out early. Bumrah can be used to tackle him early in his innings.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Leisure Reading
Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Asia Cup 2018: 3 things India need to overcome in order...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's probable XI for Super Four matches
RELATED STORY
5 players India need to focus on if they have to beat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Talking points from India vs Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Super Four schedule announced | India to...
RELATED STORY
Before the Super Fours - Strongest Asia Cup XI 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Three reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us