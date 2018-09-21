Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 1, India vs Bangladesh: Likely Playing XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Preview
629   //    21 Sep 2018, 04:50 IST

Image result for India asia cup

The first match of Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2018 is an encounter between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday, September 21.

Both teams have played sixteen games against each other in the Asia Cup, with India winning fifteen of them. It will be their seventeenth encounter in the history of Asia Cup.

India

India successfully defeated Pakistan on 19 September by eight wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the Player of the Match, as he picked three crucial wickets, that of openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul -Haq, and Hasan Ali. Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav impressed with the ball as he dismissed Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan.

As a result, Pakistan were bowled out for 162 of their 43.1 overs. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur won't be available in the rest of the tournament due to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul have replaced them.

Khaleel Ahmed had an impressive debut against Hong Kong, where his bowling figures were 3/48. Deepak Chahar can contribute to the team both ball and bat, while either Deepak Hooda or Khaleel should be given a chance. The spin unit will mostly depend upon Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The seam department will be focusing on Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.

The opening partnership of 86 between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped them to chase the target, with the pair scoreing 52 and 46 respectively. Also, a 60-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik enabled them to chase the target quickly.

Probable XI- Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik/Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed/Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh


Image result for bangladesh asia cup

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the 6th match of the competition by 136 runs. The Tigers are looking to bounce back against India.

Bangladesh are likely to select Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, who are the key performers of the team. Rahim is the highest individual scorer in the tournament, during which he has scored 144 runs.

Abu Hider Rony had a great ODI debut against Afghanistan, as he picked up the wickets of Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah. The batting will mostly depend upon Liton Das, Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah.

The main spinners will be Mosaddek Hossain and Mehidy Hasan. The skipper will be leading the pace attack of the team.

Probable XI-  Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain/Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman.

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
