Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ASIA CUP 2018 - Super Four, Match 2 Preview: Admirable Afghanistan looks to make it 3 Wins in 3 Days

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
167   //    21 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST

ASIA CUP 2018 - Super Four, Match 2 : Pakistan v Afghanistan Preview

Date & Time: 21st September & 3:30 PM Local Time, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

* Asia Cup - Super Four : Pakistan v Afghanistan
* Asia Cup - Super Four, Match 2 : Pakistan v Afghanistan Preview

Afghanistan continued their memorable 2018 by qualifying for the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2018 with two back-to-back commanding wins against Sri Lanka & Bangladesh. No longer will they be considered as minnows in white-ball cricket.

Even their weaker batting line-up is coming along well at right time to post defendable totals. Rahmat Shah has been their main pillar in batting department.

He's been dismissed only once in single digits in his last 18 ODI innings. Magician Rashid Khan, with his birthday heroics, gave them a resounding win against Bangladesh and again he'll be the X-factor versus Pakistan.

The only concern for Afghanistan should have is their players' fitness. They will be playing their third consecutive match in as many days with same playing XI. It will definitely test their players physical fitness, but expect them to continue with the winning combination.

Also Read - ASIA CUP 2018 (Super Four, Match 1) : IND v BAN Preview

Since their successful Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, Pakistan has had some mixed results in ODI format. Though they had 5-0 whitewashes against Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe, they were unable to win a single game against a top ODI side. They lost 5-0 to New Zealand and a couple of days back faced a humiliating loss against India.

* ASIA CUP -Super Four : Pakistan v Afghanistan
* ASIA CUP -Super Four, Match 2 : Pakistan v Afghanistan Preview

Knowing these stats, Pakistan will take the field in a crucial fixture against their neighbors. Openers' failure and poor shot selection from middle-order batsmen resulted in an another batting slump against India.

They will again depend on their openers for change of fortunes. But Shadab Khan's injury will be a major concern on a spin-friendly Abu Dhabi pitch. Maybe they will go in with couple of changes to the playing eleven.

Pitch & Weather :

As compared to Dubai, the Abu Dhabi pitch was bit slow and it also deteriorates as the match progresses, as we saw in the Group stage fixtures. Considering all these facts, the winner of the toss will definitely bat first.


Team Combinations :

Shadab Khan's niggle during India's match was a major concern for Pakistan. If he is not fit, then reserve spinner Mohammad Nawaz can replace him. Underperforming Amir may also make his way for Junaid Khan.

Pakistan (Likely XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (C & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan/Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan

Afghanistan has played with same XI in both their Group B matches on consecutive days. Expect them to play with the same team despite the fact they are playing their third consecutive match in as many days.

Afghanistan (Likely XI) - M Shahzad (wk), Ishanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ashgar Afghan(C), Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Stats :

--> Rashid Khan is now the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan with 112 wickets in just 48 ODI's. Nabi also had 112 wickets, but he got them in 103 ODI's.

--> Pakistan & Afghanistan have played 2 ODI's between them, one at Sharjah in 2012 and another one at Fatullah in 2014 Asia Cup. Pakistan won both the encounters.


Squads :

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nazaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan (C), M Shahzad (wk), Ishanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad (wk), Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid, Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Sayed Shirzad, Wafadar

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Rashid Khan
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh and Afghanistan through to the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowlers who were quickest to reach 100 wickets in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Sri Lanka's exit should not...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 6...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 areas at which Bangladesh should look...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Super Four Match 1
BAN 56/3 (14.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2
AFG 49/2 (13.2 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
AFG VS BAN preview
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Final | Fri, 28 Sep, 11:30 AM
Finalist 1
Finalist 2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us