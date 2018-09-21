ASIA CUP 2018- Super Four: IND vs BAN Preview

ASIA CUP 2018 - Super Four: India vs Bangladesh Preview

Date & Time: 21st September & 3:30 PM Local Time, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India will look to win their first game of Super Four stage of the tournament

After overcoming a huge scare against minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opening match, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan to secure a Super Four berth as Group A table toppers. But, injuries to some players has derailed Team India's combinations and strategies.

Hardik's back injury in the match against Pakistan, not only stretchered him out of the field but also stretchered him out of the Asia Cup. Along with him, left-arm finger spinner Axar Patel and pacer Shardul Thakur were also sent back home owing to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Siddharth Kaul have been drafted in as their replacements.

Due to Hardik's injury, India will have to go for a forced change in their successful bowling combination. Previously, they used to operate with 2 fast-bowlers, 2 spinners, and 1 all-rounder. In R Jadeja and D Chahar, they have two contrasting options to look at. Or else, they can bring back Khaleel Ahmed who had a terrific debut against Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Bangladesh also started their campaign with a colossal 137-run win over Sri Lanka. But two days later, they were on the receiving end against Afghanistan. In both the games, their batters have let them down a bit.

In the first match against Lanka, only two batsmen in the top seven were able to reach double figures. In their second game versus Afghanistan, only three batsmen moved in to double digits.

ASIA CUP - Super Four: Pakistan v Afghanistan

Mushfiqur's addition after being rested for the match against Afghanistan will somewhat reduce some of their batting issues. But Tamim's absence might hurt them big time. On the bowling front, they bowled exceedingly well in both the matches; more so in the first game against Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur Rahman must be having some fond memories of his debut against the same opposition. Yet again, he will be the key man in Bangladesh's bowling department. Also, they will have to deal with their abysmal ODI record against India. In the last three years, they have lost all their nine fixtures against India across formats.

Pitch & Conditions :

Whichever team fields first, it will be a very difficult task to cope with the glaring UAE temperatures. But under lights at Dubai, the ball might come on nicely to the bat.

Team Combinations :

A lot of former players and current analysts have expressed their open desire to include KL Rahul into the playing XI. It will be interesting to see what the team management opts for after a couple of decent knocks from Dinesh Karthik.

One among Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar can be a good replacement for injured Hardik Pandya. Khaleel Ahmed, even after his impressive debut against Hong Kong, might have to sit out again.

India (Likely XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah

Bangladesh rested their key players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman for their dead-rubber against Afghanistan. So, they will be automatic swaps into the playing XI. The only thing they have to think about is Tamim's replacement in the playing XI.

Bangladesh (Likely XI) - Liton das, Mominul Haque/Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmadullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Stats :

--> 1 - Bangladesh's only win against India at a neutral venue (or) at a multi-national tournament in eight attempts, which came in 2007 WC at Port of Spain, West Indies.

--> 0 - Since their series-sealing win by 77-runs at Dhaka in 2015, India and Bangladesh have clashed in 9 international fixtures (6 T20's, 2 ODI's, 1 Test). Bangladesh have lost all the matches.

Head to Head :

Total ODI's - 34 ==> IND - 27 || BAN - 5 || NR / Abandoned - 2

Who Said What :

"I don't bowl much at the nets. I feel if I try and become a bowler, I will lose whatever I have. So I stay within limits." - Kedar Jadhav while speaking to media after his match-winning spell of 3 for 23 against Pakistan

"Even a mad person would be upset. Basically what has happened is that we were made the second team in Group B even before we played the last game. It is frustrating." - Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza on the poor scheduling of Asia Cup

Squads :

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Siddharth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Liton Das (wk), Mohammed Mithun, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, NH Santo, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmadullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman