Asia Cup 2018: Super Four schedule announced | India to face Pakistan on 23 September

The schedule for the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 was confirmed by Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday, September 19. After the result of India vs Hong Kong match, four teams: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, were confirmed.

As per Asia Cup 2018 Super Four's revised schedule, Team India will now play all their matches in Dubai, regardless of the other teams' positions in their respective groups. For this, the ACC assumed Afghanistan and Bangladesh finishing at B1 and B2 respectively, who are yet to play each other in their group match after both beat Sri Lanka.

The Asian Cricket Council released the schedule for the Super Four stage, starting Friday, despite two group matches remaining, and the teams finishing at the top of Group A and Group B yet to be decided. The confirmation of the Super Four stage schedule means that the result of Wednesday's high-profile Indo-Pak tie and Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash won't have any relevance whatsoever.

Mashrafe Mortaza expressed his disappointment on Super four Schedule

After the announcement of schedule Bangladesh Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza shared his disappointment in an interview. The Bangladeshi skipper said "It is very disappointing, Basically what has happened is that we were made the second team in Group B even before we played the last game. We came here with a plan. We would play Sri Lanka first and if we won and played well we would be group champions and play the runners-up of Group A. But this morning we heard that we are already Group B runners-up regardless of whether we win or lose tomorrow. So of course it is disappointing."

Mortaza further added, "It is an international match where we are representing our nation, so of course it's important. But whether you are talking about group stage matches or Super Four matches, there are certain rules within which they operate. We are getting away from the rules, so it's disappointing,"

Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Schedule

September 21: India vs Bangladesh in Dubai

September 21 : Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

September 23: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

September 23 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

September 25: India vs Afghanistan in Dubai.

September 26: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

September 28: Final (Top two teams at end of Super Four stage) in Dubai

(All matches start at 5 p.m. IST)