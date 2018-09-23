Asia Cup 2018 Super Fours: Strongest Indian XI to beat Pakistan

The last match between India and Pakistan was a damp squib. The Pakistani batsmen had meekly surrendered against the India bowlers and got out for just 162. This target was easily achieved by the Indian batting line-up. The next encounter between these two teams will be in the super four round of the Asia Cup 2018.

Let's have a look at the strongest Indian playing XI to beat Pakistan when the two teams meet each other in the super four round -

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a vital batting cog in the Indian ODI team. He has been a strong performer in ODI's and a lot depends on him regarding the performance of the Indian team in this Asia Cup. He has scored 158 runs in the tournament with two brilliant fifties versus Pakistan and Bangladesh. He has done well as a new captain, and his intelligent bowling changes have helped India get the other team out for a low total.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 213 runs. He scored a century versus Hong Kong and also played well against Pakistan and Bangladesh. He needs to keep up this form in the rest of the tournament to help India win the trophy.

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu is an important member of the Indian squad. He is an excellent player in white ball format. He is in good nick in the ongoing Asia Cup and played well against Hong Kong and Pakistan.A lot will rest on his shoulders if India is to make it to the final.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey should be brought in to replace Dinesh Karthik in the squad. Manish Pandey is an aggressive player in the ODI format and holds a pretty good record in ODI's. His batting can be crucial to the team chances if he is brought in to the squad.

Kedar Jadhav

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Kedar Jadhav has performed brilliantly with both bat and ball. He has scored 28 vital runs and taken 3 wickets at an average of just 17. His economy rate is also very low at 3.18. He is a surprise factor in this team.

