Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: SWOT Analysis of the Indian Team

Aalekh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
632   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:40 IST

India defeated Bangladesh in the finals to win the Asia Cup 2016
India defeated Bangladesh in the finals to win the Asia Cup 2016

The prestigious Asia Cup is upon us.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played at the United Nations Emirates soil from September 15th to 28th. The defending champions India will be competing against 5 other nations to continue their reign. Unlike the last Asia Cup, this time the competing format will be ODI cricket.

India features in Group A with their arch-rivals Pakistan and the side which will win the ongoing Asia Cup qualifiers (final match on 6th Sept) to earn an opportunity to compete in the prestigious tournament. Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

India’s opening clash is scheduled to be against the qualifier-winning team on Sept 18th. The following day is a much-awaited game as India will be taking on Pakistan on Sept 19th at Dubai.

After some dismal performances by India in the ODI series and the ongoing Test series against England, India has a great chance to regain the momentum the team had earlier captured when it had won the Nidahas Trophy and the T20 series against Ireland and England earlier this year. India will enter the tournament as the defending champions which is a great advantage to have ahead of this tournament.

The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2018 has already been announced. Rohit Sharma will don the skippers hat as the regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the tournament.

Here's the announced 16-member squad.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

#1 Strengths

The in-form Rohit Sharma will lead the batting line-up as well
The in-form Rohit Sharma will lead the batting line-up

This squad consists of a number of extremely talented and dangerous batsmen who are more than capable of decimating the opposition from the get-go. Under the leadership of the prolific right-hander Rohit Sharma, the side features specialist batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul who can decimate the strongest of bowling attacks.

Manish Pandey and Ambati Rayudu, both are in tremendous form and have scored runs in the domestic circuit to make their respective comebacks. They have played a number of games for India before and have done well on numerous occasions. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav are capable enough to strike big down the order.

The wrist spin duo of Kul-Cha has a big responsibility
The wrist spin duo of Kul-Cha has a big responsibility

The UAE generally features spin-friendly pitches which is great for India as the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can wreak havoc with their precise lengths and variations. Jasprit Bumrah has delivered quite well against England so far and with the comeback of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, the Indian pace department is complete and ready to give the oppositions some hard times at the crease.

These two fine pacers, working as a team, are well regarded for their abilities with the new ball as well as at the death overs. With them hunting as a duo, it will certainly won't be good news for any opposition.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Aalekh
ANALYST
Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
How does the Indian squad for the Asia Cup look like
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian Batsman for whom this tournament...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India best possible XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's middle-order for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manish Pandey to be included in the squad for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us