Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist 

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
538   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:01 IST

<p>
Tamim got injured in the second over but came back for his nation

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the Asia Cup after fracturing his left wrist during the first game of the Asia Cup 2018 against Sri Lanka in Dubai. He is likely to be out of action for at least six weeks.

After being beaten on a pull against Suranga Lakmal, he was hit on his left wrist in the second over. Tamim immediately signalled towards the physiotherapist and retired hurt on 2 off three balls. He was later taken to the hospital, where scans also revealed a crack on the outside of his index finger.

Despite this, just two hours after being told by doctors that his Asia Cup was over because of a fractured left wrist, Tamim Iqbal, much to everyone's surprise, decided to walk out after the fall of the ninth wicket in Bangladesh's innings on Saturday. It helped Bangladesh add 32 for the final wicket, with Mushfiqur going on to make a heroic 144.

Tamim, who came out with his left hand positioned as if in a sling, has four fingers from his left gloves popping out to support a special padding on the glove. He faced just a single delivery upon return, but it helped Bangladesh get the final kick. His decision to come back showed his temperament and dignity.

Bangladesh Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin said, "we took him to the hospital only because it was a serious injury and not just mere bruising, he was in some pain obviously and it wouldn't have been prudent to continue batting."

The 29-year-old is Bangladesh's all-time leading run-scorer and centurion in ODI cricket and his absence will come as a significant blow to the team's hopes in the tournament. Tamim is likely to return to Bangladesh on Sunday, with Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the backup batsman, likely to replace him for Bangladesh's second game against Afghanistan on September 20. Shanto, too, is recovering from a finger injury, but was named 12th man against Sri Lanka, which is perhaps a sign of his injury not being a serious concern.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Shakib Al Hasan
