Asia Cup 2018: Team of the tournament

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 280 // 29 Sep 2018, 02:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma will lead the side

The 2018 edition of the Asia Cup was 'special' in the truest essence of the word. From major upsets and heart-breaks to grand comebacks and display of sheer patriotism, we've had it all in a very short span. The morning, where Bangladesh humiliated Sri Lanka, gave an idea about how the day would turn up to be.

While Hong Kong looked India in the eyes and showed their character, Afghanistan were on the receiving end of two and a half heart-breaks. Sri Lanka and Pakistan returned home with only criticisms while Bangladesh will have their heads held high when they take the flight back to Dhaka. India lifted the title for the seventh time to expand their supremacy in the Asian cricketing circuit. There many innumerable valiant efforts from players willing to make their mark in this prestigious competition. Let us have a look at the team of the tournament:

#1 Openers - Rohit Sharma (skipper) and Shikhar Dhawan

India's trusted opening pair has performed splendidly in this tournament

There were loads over questions regarding India's opening pair, not on who should open but how they will perform. Shikhar Dhawan was coming from a horrendous England tour whereas Rohit Sharma was returning to International cricket after a break. But the duo showed why they are one of the most dangerous opening pairs of the current era.

With 342 runs in 5 games, Dhawan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament. His partner in crime Sharma has scored 317 runs in as many games, which involves a crucial 48 in the final. He is second only to Dhawan in the top run-getters' list. Hence, it would be an injustice not to have any of these two exquisite cricketers in the team of the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT