India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018: The 4 types of spinners being played by India in today's match

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 368 // 21 Sep 2018, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In their first Super-Four game against Bangladesh, India decided to play Ravindra Jadeja in the all-rounder's position to replace the injured Hardik Pandya. For the last one year, India have been opting for two seamers, two spinners, and one all-rounder. Also, with two tight match-winning spells, Kedar Jadhav's Malinga-like off-breaks has settled India's sixth-bowler problem for the while.

This meant that for the first time ever, India were fielding spinners of all the four different styles - a right arm leg-spinner, a left arm chinaman (or left arm leg spinner), a right-arm off spinner and a slow left arm orthodox bowler (or right arm off-spinner). And that too against a team from the subcontinent - Bangladesh, who are good players of spin.

Let us have a look at how this bowling attack adds variety to India's already spin-heavy bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav- Slow Left Arm Chinaman (Left Arm Wrist Spin)

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who became the joint fourth-fastest bowler to take 50 ODI wickets during the match against Hong Kong, has been the most impressive of the lot. The chinaman bowler, who initially surprised everyone with his rare style - mostly because of being a left-armer - has won the faith of the team management with wickets in clusters.

The chinaman bowler has impressed with his ability to spin the ball considerably both the ways, consistent line and length, and very subtle variations in pace. He attracted everyone's eyeballs with a ripper to bowl Peter Handscomb out on his international debut in a Test match in March last year.

Kuldeep was brought in to make his ODI and T20I debut in West Indies after India's finger spinners struggled during the Champions Trophy.

The Chinaman bowler has not looked back ever since and has picked wickets in bunches, even in pace-friendly conditions of South Africa and England. Before this match, Kuldeep had taken 51 wickets from 25 ODIs at an average of 19.76.

1 / 4 NEXT