Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Sri Lanka's innings against Bangladesh

Bangladesh are off to a winning start in the Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh got their Asia Cup 2018 campaign off to a great start as they beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the tournament opener at the Dubai international stadium in UAE. With this win, they have one foot in the Super Four while Sri Lanka have made things tough for themselves with this huge defeat.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was the star of the show as he scored 144 and with Mohammad Mithun's 63, he helped Bangladesh reach 262 in their innings after they were reduced to 1/2 after the first over having also lost their star opener Tamim Iqbal due to an injury by the end of the second over.

Mushfiqur's fighting knock overshadowed Lasith Malinga's inspiring performance with the ball in his return to international cricket after one year. Rahim's 32-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal, who batted with just one hand, not only shifted the momentum in favour of Bangladesh with the target in excess of 260, but also put pressure on the Lankan batsmen on a crumbling pitch.

Chasing 263 runs to win, Sri Lanka started off on a positive note as Upul Tharanga scored 13 off the first over. Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Kusal Mendis off the second over and since then, it was just one-way traffic as Bangladesh's bowlers struck at regular intervals and reduced Sri Lanka to 69/7 in the 19th over.

It was just a formality thereafter in spite of Dilruwan Perera's late charge as the Lankans were wiped out for just 124, handing Bangladesh a 137-run win. Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe took two wickets each while Shakib-al-Hasan, Eubel Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain scalping one apiece.

Let us take a look at three things you might have missed in the Sri Lankan innings.

Also read: Three things you might have missed in Bangladesh's innings against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's horrible review

In the 19th over of the innings, Mehidy Hasan cramped Thisara Perera for room and after having contact with the batsman, the bowler started appealing. The umpire refused to raise his finger and Mehidy convinced Mashrafe Mortaza to take a review.

The replay suggested that the ball hit the middle of Perera's bat and the batsman survived. This is easily one of the candidates for the worst DRS review ever as there was a lot of gap between the batsman and the bat.

1 / 3 NEXT