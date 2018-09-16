Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Sri Lanka's innings against Bangladesh

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    16 Sep 2018, 00:18 IST

Ban
Bangladesh are off to a winning start in the Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh got their Asia Cup 2018 campaign off to a great start as they beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the tournament opener at the Dubai international stadium in UAE. With this win, they have one foot in the Super Four while Sri Lanka have made things tough for themselves with this huge defeat.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was the star of the show as he scored 144 and with Mohammad Mithun's 63, he helped Bangladesh reach 262 in their innings after they were reduced to 1/2 after the first over having also lost their star opener Tamim Iqbal due to an injury by the end of the second over.

Mushfiqur's fighting knock overshadowed Lasith Malinga's inspiring performance with the ball in his return to international cricket after one year. Rahim's 32-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal, who batted with just one hand, not only shifted the momentum in favour of Bangladesh with the target in excess of 260, but also put pressure on the Lankan batsmen on a crumbling pitch.

Chasing 263 runs to win, Sri Lanka started off on a positive note as Upul Tharanga scored 13 off the first over. Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Kusal Mendis off the second over and since then, it was just one-way traffic as Bangladesh's bowlers struck at regular intervals and reduced Sri Lanka to 69/7 in the 19th over.

It was just a formality thereafter in spite of Dilruwan Perera's late charge as the Lankans were wiped out for just 124, handing Bangladesh a 137-run win. Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe took two wickets each while Shakib-al-Hasan, Eubel Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain scalping one apiece. 

Let us take a look at three things you might have missed in the Sri Lankan innings.

Also read: Three things you might have missed in Bangladesh's innings against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's horrible review

Enter caption

In the 19th over of the innings, Mehidy Hasan cramped Thisara Perera for room and after having contact with the batsman, the bowler started appealing. The umpire refused to raise his finger and Mehidy convinced Mashrafe Mortaza to take a review.

The replay suggested that the ball hit the middle of Perera's bat and the batsman survived. This is easily one of the candidates for the worst DRS review ever as there was a lot of gap between the batsman and the bat.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Mehidy Hasan
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 areas in which Bangladesh should work on...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka's predicted line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group B Analysis
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Match 1 - Preview, Head-to-Head, Weather,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen...
RELATED STORY
How Bangladesh can be a strong contender for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us