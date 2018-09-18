Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in the first 15 overs of India's innings

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
251   //    18 Sep 2018, 18:08 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shikhar Dhawan is looking good for a big knock

Earlier today, India kickstarted their Asia Cup 2018 campaign by taking on Hong Kong at the Dubai international stadium in Dubai. Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath won the toss and asked India to bat first.

The Indian openers got their team off to a great start as they put on 45 runs in 7.4 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 23.

India are cruising at 77/1 after 15 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu batting on 40 and 13 respectively.

Let us take a look at three things you might have missed in the first 15 overs of India's innings.

India's 222nd ODI cricketer

When the Asia Cup 2018 schedule was announced, it was expected that India will not field their first XI in their opening game as the all-important game against Pakistan has been scheduled a day after their opening game against the qualifier (Hong Kong).

As expected, India did field a second-string team against Hong Kong. The XI included a debutant in Khaleel Ahmed, who is now India's 222nd ODI cricketer. He received his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma before the toss.

Interestingly, the left-arm seamer to play for India was Barinder Sran, who last played an international match in the series against Zimbabwe in 2016.

An empty stadium

When was the last time the Indian team played in a near-empty stadium? Irrespective of where the Indian team plays, the fans will turn up in huge numbers to support them.

Surprisingly, Rohit Sharma and co. are forced to play their match against Hong Kong with just a handful of fans watching the action live from the venue. This comes as a surprise to many especially after seeing the number of fans, who turned out in large numbers for the previous games barring Pakistan's clash against Hong Kong.

The reason for this could be the fact that Tuesday is not a holiday in the UAE and adding to that, the heat in that part of the world would have made the fans not to seek tickets for an encounter in which India are taking on an associate team.

Rohit Sharma fails in his 100th outing as an opener

India captain Rohit Sharma was in and out of the Indian team in the past when he was playing as a middle-order batsman. His career changed when he was asked to open the batting against England in an ODI in Mohali in 2013.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the best ODI batsmen around and has scored over 16 centuries including three double centuries, becoming the batsman to have more than one double ton in ODIs.

Playing his 100th innings as an opener, a lot was expected from Rohit against Hong Kong but all he managed was throwing his wicket away after looking solid in the crease. He was caught by Nizakat Khan off the bowling of Ehsan Khan for 23. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Hong Kong Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Hong...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How India will line up in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How will Rohit Sharma and Co. line up...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Opportunity for Indians to go into high...
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Match Prediction: India vs Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Match 4: India vs Hong Kong, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 133/0 (27.0 ov)
LIVE
Hong Kong need 153 runs to win from 23.0 overs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us