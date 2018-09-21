Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and Bangladesh

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    21 Sep 2018, 01:13 IST

India v Bangladesh - ICC Twenty20 World Cup
India and Bangladesh have indulged in quite a few close encounters in Asia Cup

After two wins in two matches, a high-flying India will take on Bangladesh for a Super Four encounter in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Though Bangladesh received a drubbing from Afghanistan, their squad will be pumped up as well since they have knocked Sri Lanka out of the competition quite comprehensively.

Owing to local sentiments, India-Bangladesh clashes are always a delight to watch. The two sides have produced some memorable moments whenever they met in the Asia Cup. While India came out victorious most of the times, the Tigers also had their moment of joy. Let us have a look at the top 3 India v Bangladesh matches in the Asia Cup.

#3 India defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets; 2014

Bangladesh v India - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014
A stunning knock by Virat Kohli took the game away from Bangladesh

The 2014 Asia Cup clash between India and Bangladesh in Fatullah is a memorable one for Virat Kohli. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni era came to an end in the previous year and Kohli knew he had huge boots to fill. Winning the toss, Kohli elected to bat and Mohammed Shami sent Shamsur Rahman back to the dressing room early on.

Mominul Haque didn't last long as well, but then came a great partnership between Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mushfiqur Rahim. While the former scored 77, Rahim scored 117 in just 113 balls, banking on which Bangladesh posted a mammoth total of 279. Chasing 280 at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium is always tough, and it was made tougher when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got out just after crossing the 50-run mark.

It called for something special and Kohli came to India's rescue as he always does nowadays. A remarkable innings of 136 runs from 122 deliveries was well supported by Ajinkya Rahane's 73 from 83 deliveries. India finished the game, which once looked slightly inclined towards Bangladesh, with an over to spare.



Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
