Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 bowlers to watch out for

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 563 // 14 Sep 2018, 18:58 IST

He has been devastating so far in ODIs and will be looking

Asia Cup 2018 is upon us. Prognosticators are mostly talking about the batting friendly UAE wickets and the impact that batsmen will have on such a surface. There is a lot of debate on what the par score in this tournament is likely to be. The top-order batsmen of each team are being analyzed for their capacity to capitalize on the opportunity to score big runs. India and Pakistan are the overwhelming pre-tournament favourites to make it to the final.

As always, the marquee match-up of this tournament will be the India vs Pakistan contest. This year, though, a new rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be on display. Hathurusingha, Bangladesh's former coach, who left Bangladesh under less-than-friendly circumstances, is now the coach of Sri Lanka. That development now serves as the basis for a revenge-motivated rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. And so, that passion and zeal will be on display when these two teams clash.

Nevertheless, one of the keys to success in this Asia Cup is going to be the impact of the bowlers. The conditions certainly favour the batsmen, but the bowler who bowls that critical economical spell or picks up that magic wicket or two will be the one that ultimately makes the difference.

So, here are three bowlers to watch out for. They are well positioned to make the most impact in the Asia Cup 2018.

#3 Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

With an economy rate of just over 5 and an average of about 24, Hasan Ali is key to Pakistan's chances of winning the Asia Cup. He has the unenviable task of reducing the runs during the middle overs and making breakthroughs for his team.

His task is even more difficult because the conditions in the UAE are not suitable for fast bowlers. But UAE is Pakistan's adopted home and the right arm pacer has played a lot of cricket there. He understands the conditions well and his success will have a direct impact on how far Pakistan progress in the tournament.

