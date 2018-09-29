Asia Cup 2018: Top 4 run-scorers from the tournament

The Asia Cup which was held in UAE and Dubai has produced some riveting contests this year. We saw the rise of Afghanistan cricket team in this years edition as they competed very well with the top Asian teams and consistently scored more than 240 runs in an innings while batting. This time around the tournament did not have high scoring games as most of the first innings scores have been around 250. Some batsmen have applied themselves in these dry conditions and scored valuable runs for there teams.

At the end of the exciting tournament, it was India that stood tall after beating Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a final that did not have a winner until the last ball of the tournament was bowled.

That being said, let's see who managed to score most runs in the latest edition of Asia Cup.

#4 Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan) - 268 runs

Mohammad Shahzad during the Asia Cup clash against India

The 30-year-old Afghanistan wicketkeeper had a very good Asia Cup with the bat. He finished the tournament as the top scorer for the Afghanistan team. In the overall top-scorers list, he secured the fourth position. Shahzad played 5 matches in the tournament and scored 268 runs at an impressive average of 53.60. He hit a scintillating century(124) in Afghanistan's last match of the tournament against India.

Shahzad is one of the most destructive batsmen going around in world cricket at the moment. Mohammed Shehzad is known for playing aggressively and scoring runs at an exorbitant rate. He has played 76 ODIs till date and scored 2508 runs at an average of 34.35 including 5 centuries with the highest score of 131*.

He played a magnificent knock against India, albeit in a dead rubber against a second string bowling line-up. He showed signs of immense potential during the knock, which might prove be hugely beneficial for Afghanistan in the future.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 302 runs

Bangladesh's own Legend - Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim has been the linchpin of the Bangladesh batting order for the better part of this decade. Mushfiqur Rahim played his career-best ODI knock of 144 runs during Bangladesh's first group match in Asia cup against Sri Lanka. He has been in excellent form right through the tournament as he scored 302 runs at an impressive average of 60.40 and helped his team to reach the final of the Asia Cup for the second consecutive time.

#2 Rohit Sharma ( India) - 317 runs

"Hitman" Rohit Sharma celebrating his 19th ODI ton

In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma has taken up the job of captaining India with utmost ease and led them to an unprecedented seventh Asian Cup title victory.

The most intriguing facet of Rohit Sharma's successful stint during the tournament was that he made sure India did not miss the services of Virat Kohli in the batting department as Rohit took the responsibility upon himself and anchored his team successfully towards victory on most of the occasions.

Rohit Sharma has been in astonishing form throughout the tournament as he scored 317 runs in 5 matches at a breathtaking average of 158.80 including one century and two match-winning fifties.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 342 runs

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating after scoring yet another century in ODI

Shikhar Dhawan has been India's most consistent batsmen in multi-nation tournaments since his debut. He has continued the trend as he finished as the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup.

He played 5 matches in the tournament and scored 342 runs at an average of 68.40 including 2 centuries. Shikhar Dhawan along with his opening partner Rohit Sharma has provided India with good starts consistently throughout the tournament.