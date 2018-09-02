Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for

Debjyoti Bhakta

The Asia Cup 2018 will have its fourteenth edition underway when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the first game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15.

The tournament was planned to be organised in India, but due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, it was moved to the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen to watch out for in the tournament.

#1 Rohit Sharma

'Hitman' is the only batsman in the world to have scored three ODI double centuries. He is one of the greatest batsmen India has ever produced. Rohit Sharma has three Test, eighteen ODI and three T20I centuries.

He was selected to lead India in the Asia Cup. He became the first Indian batsman to score three T20I centuries. He is the highest individual scorer in the ODIs, scoring 264 runs.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

'Fauji' aka Fakhar Zaman is the only Pakistani batsman to score a double century in ODIs. He holds the record for minimum innings taken to reach 1000 ODI runs mark. He reached the landmark in his 18th ODI innings during the ODI series against Zimbabwe. He and Imam-ul-Haq made the highest opening partnership of 304 runs in ODIs. He is the only Pakistani batsman to score a century in an ICC event final.

#3 Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is one of the greatest batsmen from Bangladesh. He is the highest run scorer for Bangladesh in all formats of the game. He is the second Bangladeshi batsman to score 5,000 runs in ODIs.

He is also the highest century maker for Bangladesh in ODIs with 11 centuries. He knows how to handle the situation when the team is under pressure. He was the highest run scorer in the ODI Series against Windies.

#4 Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews is selected to lead Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. His talent with both bat and ball can be a threat for the opponents. He can play match-saving innings for his team and bring the team back from a tough situation. He was the highest run scorer in the ODI Series against South Africa.

#5 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi's talent as an all-rounder is an asset to his team. He can play some cameo innings for his team and shift the momentum of the match. He became the first Afghani cricketer to play 100 ODIs. He is the highest run scorer for Afghanistan in the ODIs.