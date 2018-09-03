Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 bowlers to watch out for

The Asia Cup 2018 is scheduled between 15 - 28 September 2018. It will be a tournament involving six teams out of which five teams are full members and the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers will be the sixth team.

The six teams are divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the winner of the qualifiers, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The tournament is organized in the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s a look at the top five bowlers to watch out for in the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav is a rare talent. He is one of the best chinaman bowlers from India. He is the 3rd Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI. He registered the best bowling figures of 6/25 by a spinner in an ODI match in England.

He also registered the best bowling figures of 5/24 by a left-arm chinaman bowler in a T20I match. He is the only Indian chinaman bowler to take four wickets on a Test debut.

