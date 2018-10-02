Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 run-getters 

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Oct 2018, 23:46 IST

The Indian team beat Bangladesh in a close fought final off the last ball to clinch the Asia Cup trophy. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the man of the tournament while Liton Das was the man of the final. It was a closely fought tournament with lots of exciting cricket contests.

The Asia cup 2018 saw many incredible performances from the batsmen of every team. Every batsman tried to perform at the optimum level and help his team perform well. Even the players from less celebrated teams came and played well. Two Afghanistan players starred in the list of the top five run-getters which said a lot about the talent and commitment of the Afghan team. The batsmen who played in the tournament endured tough playing conditions of the UAE and scored crucial runs for their respective teams.

Let's look at top 5 run-getters in the Asia cup 2018 -

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was in sublime form during the Asia Cup 2018 and played a vital role in India winning the trophy. He scored 342 runs at an average of 68.40. His runs have come at a strike rate of 102.08. He scored two superb centuries against Hong-Kong and Pakistan. His highest score of 127 came in a match against Hong-Kong in an exciting match.

#2 Rohit Sharma

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was in incredible form with bat and led his team from the front with his own amazing performances. He scored 317 runs at an average of 105.66 during the tournament. His runs came at a strike rate of 93.71 and he has hit the most sixes with 13 huge hits. He has scored one century and two half-centuries. His highest score of 111 came against Pakistan team.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim

1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim was the rock of the Bangladeshi team during the Asia Cup tournament. He played a starring role in Bangladesh reaching the final and almost winning the title despite missing the likes of seniors Tamim Iqbal and Shakib-Al-Hasan. He scored 302 runs at an average of 60.40. He scored one century against Sri Lanka and got out on 99 against Pakistan. His highest score of 144 came against Sri Lanka during the tournament opening game.



Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
