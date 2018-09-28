Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 wicket-takers before the final

Rashid Khan was in outstanding form during the ongoing Asia Cup and played a vital role in Afghanistan competing well during the tournament

The Asia cup 2018 has seen many breathtaking performances from the bowlers of every team.

Every bower has tried to perform at his level best and help his team compete well. Even the players from less heralded teams have come and played well.

Before the final two Afghanistan players and one Bangladeshi player feature in the list of the top five wicket-getters which says a lot about the commitment of the bowlers playing in the tournament.

The bowlers playing in the tournament have endured tough weather conditions and bowled with their full energy against the opposition batsmen. The bowlers used all their experience and variations to pick up vital wickets for their respective teams.

Let's look at top five wicket-takers in the Asia cup 2018 before the final match between India and Bangladesh -

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was in outstanding form during the ongoing Asia Cup and played a vital role in Afghanistan competing well during the tournament. He took 10 wickets during the tournament at an incredible average of 17.20. The batsman found him tough to score against as observed from his economy rate of just 3.72.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman - The Fizz

Mustafizur has been the backbone of Bangladesh's Bowling during the Asia Cup. He has played a vital role with the ball in Bangladesh reaching the tournament final. He took eight wickets at an average of 18.37. He gave away runs at an economy rate of just 4.59. He took a four-for against Pakistan in a virtual semi-final and set up a final against India.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumarah - the entertainer

Jasprit Bumrah is in incredible form with the ball and is the top wicket-taker in the Indian side during the tournament. He took seven wickets at an average of just 12.71. His economy rate during the tournament is a miserly 3.37. The batsmen of every team have found him difficult to score against.

