Asia Cup 2018: When Dhoni lost his cool with Kuldeep Yadav

26 Sep 2018

This is not the first time that Dhoni has had something to say to Kuldeep

The contribution of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Indian cricket has been invaluable and Tuesday was a joyful day for all his fans after he came back to captain the Indian side after 696 days. In the game between India and Afghanistan, India's regular skipper for this tournament, Rohit Sharma was rested and Dhoni was given a chance to complete his 200th ODI as captain.

Even when he is not captaining the side, Dhoni is always available for his bowlers to guide them and bowl in the areas. One of the biggest examples for this is seen in the progress of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have become an ineluctable threat in limited overs cricket.

But something unusual happened in the penultimate Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match when Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad was hammering the Indian bowlers for runs all around the park.

While bowling, Kuldeep looked dejected as he wanted some field changes and asked Dhoni for the same to which the response from Dhoni was 'Bowling karega ya bowler change kare (Will you continue or I should change the bowler)?'

A video of the incident between the Indian captain and the chinaman bowler:

Kuldeep Yadav asking Dhoni to change fielder's location



Dhoni : "Bowling karega ya bowler change kare". 😂😂#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/vKjGR5D6aR — Afzan Ch افضان یوسف (@cRicinfo_fun) September 25, 2018

This is not something that has happened for the first time between Dhoni and Kuldeep. In an ODI game between India and Australia in Indore in 2017, the young chinaman bowler was smashed for 75 runs in ten overs even though he took two wickets. Dhoni suggested a change in the field and Kuldeep refused it. He spoke about it on the show, What the Duck.

"I was bowling my fourth over and the batsman hit me a four off a reverse sweep and Mahi bhai came and said to me to remove the cover and bring the point up." I said to him that No Mahi bhai that's okay to which he replied, "Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs," Yadav said.