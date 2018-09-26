Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: When Dhoni lost his cool with Kuldeep Yadav

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
497   //    26 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST

This is not
This is not the first time that Dhoni has had something to say to Kuldeep

The contribution of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Indian cricket has been invaluable and Tuesday was a joyful day for all his fans after he came back to captain the Indian side after 696 days. In the game between India and Afghanistan, India's regular skipper for this tournament, Rohit Sharma was rested and Dhoni was given a chance to complete his 200th ODI as captain.

Even when he is not captaining the side, Dhoni is always available for his bowlers to guide them and bowl in the areas. One of the biggest examples for this is seen in the progress of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have become an ineluctable threat in limited overs cricket.

But something unusual happened in the penultimate Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match when Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad was hammering the Indian bowlers for runs all around the park.

While bowling, Kuldeep looked dejected as he wanted some field changes and asked Dhoni for the same to which the response from Dhoni was 'Bowling karega ya bowler change kare (Will you continue or I should change the bowler)?'

A video of the incident between the Indian captain and the chinaman bowler:

This is not something that has happened for the first time between Dhoni and Kuldeep. In an ODI game between India and Australia in Indore in 2017, the young chinaman bowler was smashed for 75 runs in ten overs even though he took two wickets. Dhoni suggested a change in the field and Kuldeep refused it. He spoke about it on the show, What the Duck.

"I was bowling my fourth over and the batsman hit me a four off a reverse sweep and Mahi bhai came and said to me to remove the cover and bring the point up." I said to him that No Mahi bhai that's okay to which he replied, "Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs," Yadav said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan - A match to remember
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the group stages
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Captain Cool MS Dhoni returns...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: 5 Unnoticed things from the India-Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4s: 3 unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts as the match between India...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us