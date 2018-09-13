Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament

Avik Das
ANALYST
Feature
209   //    13 Sep 2018, 13:53 IST


India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The Asia Cup is an exciting tournament for the Asian teams and it has a long history. This is the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and UAE will host the tournament after 23 years. Previously, UAE hosted the tournament twice in 1984 and 1995.

The Asia Cup was held in Bangladesh last time and it was played in T20 format. But the tournament will be in ODI format this year and it will be an ideal preparation for the participating teams before the World Cup next year. There are six teams who will play in the tournament this year and the teams are divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A. Similarly, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A and they will face each other on 19th September. This match will be undoubtedly the match of the tournament. These two teams faced each other fifteen months ago in the Champions Trophy final and Pakistan became victorious. However, they have a chance to face each other in the Asia Cup final as well.

Before the Champions Trophy final, the two teams clashed in the group stage of the Champions Trophy and India crushed Pakistan in the group stage match. But this time the story is quite different. India will play the Asia Cup without the star batsman and regular skipper Virat Kohli. As a matter of fact, his absence might give Pakistan the upper hand.

India still has a formidable side without Virat Kohli and they are capable of doing well. India has top-notch experienced openers like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best ODI batsmen in the world and he can dismantle any bowling line up on his day. Likewise, the players like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik are adept in scoring big runs.

Additionally, MS Dhoni is India's most experienced player in the Asia Cup and the former captain will be a huge asset for the Men in Blue. In the absence of Kohli, he could be a headache for Pakistan. On the other hand, India's bowlers have been awe-inspiring in last two years and they could give a good competition to the stupendous Pakistani bowling unit. Virat Kohli is known to be a chase-master and he helped India to win several matches. Therefore, India will definitely try to avoid chasing without Virat Kohli.

Pakistan will be highly confident after their last victory in the Champions Trophy final. The Men in Green have an improved squad this time and they have a well-balanced team. Pakistan's openers have been impressive recently and they are proficient of scoring big knocks. Fakhar Zaman was the hero of the Champions Trophy final and he will be eager to repeat the same performance on 19th September. Imam Ul Haq recently had an incredible series against Zimbabwe and the talented batsman will be determined to make a mark in the mega clash.

In addition, Babar Azam and experienced Shoaib Malik are important players of the middle-order. Pakistan's bowling unit is one of the best in the tournament and they have awe-inspiring bowlers like Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi. They are proficient in destroying any batting line up.

Thus both the teams have spectacular players and it is expected to be a thrilling contest. Kohli's absence might give Pakistan an advantage but India still has an exceptional team to win the contest.   

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Rohit Sharma BCCI Great Cricketing Contests
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Assessing the contenders for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Analyzing all the squads ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: The Key Player For Each Team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: What makes India the Favourites to Win the...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
5 surprising records from Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us