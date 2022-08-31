Asia Cup 2022: 3 batters who can score the most runs in today's clash between India and Hong Kong 

Following their nervy last-over win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), India will look to bag two more crucial points when they face Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31).

India may have defeated Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener but it wasn't their best performance. The Men in Blue managed to pull off a five-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, made their way into the tournament after winning the Asia Cup Qualifiers last week. While Hong Kong have some experienced players in the squad in the form of Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat and Ehsan Khan, they will be the underdogs against a potent Indian line-up. Interestingly, this encounter will mark the first T20I between the two nations.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who are expected to top the run-scoring charts in the game between India and Hong Kong.

#3 Rohit Sharma (India)

After missing out in the opening fixture against Pakistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will want to get some runs under his belt in the Asia Cup. The Indian opener will want to lead from the front on Wednesday and put the Hong Kong bowlers under pressure.

Incidentally, Sharma requires just one more run to become the first player to ever score 3,500 T20I runs. While he is unlikely to worry too much about personal accolades, the flamboyant batter is expected to stamp his authority on the encounter.

#2 Nizakat Khan (Hong Kong)

The captain of the Hong Kong team Nizakat Khan is a batting all-rounder, who has played 49 T20I innings and scored 978 runs at a strike rate of 122.6.

Khan is expected to open the innings along with talented left-hander Yasim Murtaza. He recently played a handy knock of run-a-ball 39 runs against the UAE in the finals of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

In the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, Khan scored a gritty knock of 92 runs off 115 balls against India. The batting all-rounder has plenty of experience and will be expected to perform against India tonight.

#1 Virat Kohli (India)

India's talisman Virat Kohli mustered 35 crucial runs for India in their low-scoring chase against Pakistan on Sunday. However, during his 34-ball stay at the crease, Kohli looked rusty and failed to find the middle of his bat on most occasions.

The former Indian skipper will be keen to perform against Hong Kong to find some much-needed confidence ahead of the Super Four stage.

