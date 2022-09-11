Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indian players whose stock didn't rise during the tournament

Team India had a disappointing campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup, although Virat Kohli eased some of their misery with a stunning century in their final game of the tournament against Afghanistan.

Most of India's batters didn't really make an impression at the Asia Cup. KL Rahul struggled to find his timing until the final game as his opening partner Rohit Sharma played only one notable innings. Others like Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with crucial contributions but weren't consistent enough in the tournament. In the bowling department, too, the Men in Blue didn't seem like a cohesive unit.

Here are three Indian players whose stock didn't rise after their performances in the 2022 Asia Cup.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda was a touch unfortunate in the 2022 Asia Cup. The young batter, who usually plays in the top four and is an adept hitter of spin, was used as a finisher as India needed a sixth bowling option. As it turned out, the Men in Blue didn't use Hooda with the ball in two of their most important matches.

Moreover, Hooda found it difficult to adapt to his role lower down the order. He scored 16 before holing out in the deep against Pakistan and 3 before completely missing a lap-sweep against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old's only contribution against Afghanistan was the wicket of Rashid Khan as India lost only two wickets.

Hooda's stock was steadily on the rise in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, but the continental tournament didn't go swimmingly for him. He can't be blamed, though, as he wasn't put in a position to succeed.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

If Hooda was unfortunate not to get proper opportunities in the Asia Cup, Dinesh Karthik was flat-out terribly unlucky. India's premier finisher got only one ball to face in the entire tournament, in their first game against Pakistan, before falling out of the playing XI in the Super 4 stage and only returning for the dead rubber against Afghanistan.

Karthik adds value to the Indian team as a specialist lower-order batter, something that should hold him in good stead when the squad for the T20 World Cup is picked. However, India would've for him to spend some time in the middle and acclimatize himself to the various situations he might find himself in.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant wasn't in great T20I form coming into the Asia Cup and found himself on the bench during the group stage. Once he entered the playing XI, the southpaw couldn't justify his selection.

Pant played a rash reverse-sweep against Pakistan when his team desperately needed him to make the most of his left-handedness against the spinners. He then found a fielder in the deep against Sri Lanka, trying to clear the long boundary at the death. In India's final game, the 24-year-old labored to 20 off 16 balls as Kohli teed off at the other end.

Pant should still be part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup, but his place in the XI has come under serious threat.

