Asia Cup 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for from the first Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan 

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will attempt to finish among the top two for a spot in the Asia Cup final after reaching the Super 4 stage. The two sides are set to lock horns in the first Super 4 encounter in Sharjah on Saturday (September 3).

Sri Lanka put on an improved batting display in their must-win game against Bangladesh to chase down 183 and qualify for the next stage. Afghanistan, on the other hand, were the first nation to qualify for the Super 4 stage after their back-to-back thumping wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan will take confidence from their hammering of Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the tournament. The Mohammad Nabi-led side bundled the Lankan unit out for just 105 runs. While Afghanistan will want to continue their merry run in the competition, Sri Lanka will be aiming to redeem themselves.

On that note, let's take a look at the three top player battles to watch out for from the Super 4 fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

#3 Kusal Mendis (SL) vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is well accustomed to bowling in the first six overs and is likely to attack with the new ball once more.

Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis, who is coming off the back of a terrific innings, will be wary of the threat Mujeeb poses. Mendis registered a match-winning 37-ball 60 against Bangladesh and will look to continue his great batting form tonight.

Mujeeb, who has taken three scalps inside the powerplay, will want to set the tone for Afghanistan right from the word go.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) vs Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

One of several attacking batters that Afghanistan have is wicket-keeper opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who took apart the Sri Lankan bowling unit in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022.

Gurbaz clobbered four maximums en route to his 18-ball knock of 40 before Sri Lanka brought in their trump card Wanindu Hasaranga. The wily leg-spinner broke the shackles when he clean bowled Gurbaz.

The spicy contest between the hard-hitting Gurbaz and the wicket-taker Hasaranga will once again be one to watch out for tonight.

#1 Dasun Shanka (SL) vs Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

The battle between the two captains - Dasun Shanka and Mohammad Nabi - will be crucial in this fixture. While their decision-making will be put to the test in the crunch game, both players will want to outdo each other in the head-to-head battle.

Lankan skipper Shanaka will have to deny Nabi from getting a stronghold once more after the off-spinner got the better of Shanaka and dismissed him on a golden duck in the previous fixture.

Given that Shanaka hammered over 500 T20 runs this year at a strike rate of over 140, his form could give him an upper hand in the coveted challenge.

