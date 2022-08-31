Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India must be wary of Afghanistan

India will almost certainly face Afghanistan in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. A win against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 28 ) at the Dubai International Stadium will seal the Men in Blue's place in the next round.

Given the way the team has gone about in the tournament, Mohammad Nabi's men cannot be taken lightly and their performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are proof. They won both their games in the group stage, notching up eight and seven-wicket wins, respectively.

It's not the wins, but the manner in which they went about closing the games out. One of their top four batters fired in one game each to put the pressure back on the opposition — something even India and Pakistan lacked in their first match.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why India must be wary of Afghanistan should they beat Hong Kong and book a date with them in the next round.

#1 Afghanistan's fearless cricket

At the moment, Afghanistan are playing the Asia Cup without any fear, making them prime giant-slayers.

A team that plays like they have nothing to lose more often turns out to be more dangerous than even the elite of teams, explaining how they beat Bangladesh — a team with more seasoned players.

#2 India will need to watch out for their potent spin combination

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have picked up eight wickets between them, with the latter already bagging five of them. This has helped the side restrict both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to less than 140, making their chase relatively easier.

If the previous games give any indication, it's that the strips have something to offer the spinners. The spin duo will look to exploit it fully against the Men in Blue. Not to mention, the IPL has helped them learn the weaknesses of India's top three.

#3 Najibullah Zadran's form

Bangladesh will remember Najibullah Zadran's 17-ball-43 as one of the knocks that put their Asia Cup run in jeopardy. The southpaw creamed half a dozen sixes and one four against the Tigers' bowling attack and made short work of the chase.

It wasn't just wanton hitting. He saw off the balls that were a threat, but anything in his arc went over the rope. Should India's bowlers have an off-day, Zadran will look to capitalize on making things difficult for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava