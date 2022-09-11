Asia Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India's campaign wasn't necessarily a failure

Rohit Sharma's stellar record as Team India captain took a hit in the 2022 Asia Cup as the Men in Blue failed to reach the final of the continental competition after suffering defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India entered the tournament as the definite favorites, coasting through the group stage unbeaten. But things came apart in the Super 4 round as they failed to defend targets twice in a row to be eliminated from the Asia Cup despite a thumping win over Afghanistan. However, there were several positives for India to dwell on as they build towards the T20 World Cup.

Here are three reasons why India's campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup wasn't necessarily a failure.

#3 Both of India's losses were close encounters

India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

Both of India's losses in the Asia Cup were close encounters and could've been avoided. It was just a case of failing to execute plans in key phases of both innings and not a deeper issue that can't be addressed.

Against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar let the team down while bowling the penultimate over. He dished out length balls against the Men in Green, not even attempting the yorker often. In the next game, the pacer tried to stick to his strengths more but couldn't execute well enough.

While Arshdeep Singh gave it his all in the two final overs, his dropped catch that handed Asif Ali a reprieve and his expensive powerplay over to Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka shifted the momentum.

India could easily have clinched both games. Although hindsight is a fairly useless tool, it's fair to claim that on another day, the Men in Blue would've ended up on the right end of the result.

#2 India gained some clarity in the bowling department

India v Afghanistan - DP World Asia Cup

India had several questions to answer in the bowling department ahead of the Asia Cup, and they took important steps towards doing the same. Without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, they picked only three pacers, and all three turned in contrasting displays.

Bhuvneshwar has booked his ticket for the plane to Australia, largely due to his exploits in the shortest format over the last year but also because of his stellar five-fer against Afghanistan. Arshdeep, while a touch wayward at times, impressed all with his execution under pressure and will offer a left-arm option. Avesh Khan, meanwhile, is unlikely to be picked for the T20 World Cup after a miserable run of form.

In the spin department, too, India gained some clarity. Yuzvendra Chahal is the first-choice wrist-spinner, and Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have stolen a march over Ravi Bishnoi as a backup. Axar Patel should slot right into Ravindra Jadeja's role as a like-for-like replacement.

#1 Virat Kohli made a statement at the Asia Cup

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

India's biggest positive from the Asia Cup was the form of Virat Kohli. The former skipper amassed 276 runs in the competition at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59. More importantly, he got better as the tournament progressed and showed intent throughout.

Kohli played an important knock against Pakistan in difficult conditions to bat in his first 2022 Asia Cup game before following it up with an unbeaten fifty against Hong Kong. He contributed a fine fifty in the second meeting against Pakistan before making up for a failure against Sri Lanka with a blistering hundred against Afghanistan.

Kohli seemed to be revitalized following his break from cricket and his form was a welcome sign for a side looking to sort out their top-order issues. He made a statement at the Asia Cup, one that has reverberated through the cricketing community ahead of the T20 World Cup.

