Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thumping win over Hong Kong 

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in an Asia Cup 2022 Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31) to advance to the Super 4 round of the tournament.

The match witnessed some incredible range of hitting from Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 68* off 26 deliveries in the first innings. Virat Kohli too chipped in with a well-made 59* as the Men in Blue registered 192 on the board after being asked to bat first.

The chase was always going to be an arduous task for the Hong Kong batters. However, they did put up a fight but were 40 runs short of the target at the end.

The lop-sided game saw several milestones being created and broken, majorly due to Suryakumar's extraordinary innings. For starters, Suryakumar now has 43 sixes in his 23 T20I innings, which is the most by any Indian in first 25 T20I innings.

On that note, let's take a look at three other milestones that were created during Rohit Sharma-led unit's thumping win over Hong Kong:

#3 Rohit Sharma first-ever player to notch up 3,500 T20I runs

One of India's greatest white-ball players, Rohit Sharma achieved yet another milestone as he became the first cricketer to complete 3500 T20I runs during the match.

While Rohit could muster only 21 runs on Wednesday, they were enough to keep him at the top of the run-scoring charts in T20Is, with 3,520 runs in 126 T20I innings.

Martin Guptill of New Zealand is just behind the Indian skipper as the second-highest run-getter in T20Is with 3,497 runs in 117 innings.

#2 Virat Kohli now has the joint-most 50+ scores in T20Is

The Men in Blue's talisman Virat Kohli, who has been short of runs in recent times, scored a confidence-boosting 59* off 44 against Hong Kong. Incidentally, it was his 31st half-century in the format, thus putting him at the summit of the list of players with most 50+ scores in T20Is alongside Rohit Sharma.

Both Kohli and Rohit now have 31 T20I scores of 50 or more. While Kohli has 31 T20I half-centuries to his name, Rohit has 27 half-centuries and four hundreds in the T20 internationals.

#1 Most runs by an Indian in the 20th over in T20Is

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India was 94 from 2 from 13 overs when Suryakumar Yadav came to bat then he smashed 68* from just 26 balls with 6 fours & 6 sixes helped India post 192 for 2. India was 94 from 2 from 13 overs when Suryakumar Yadav came to bat then he smashed 68* from just 26 balls with 6 fours & 6 sixes helped India post 192 for 2. https://t.co/Wn9WGoCUqD

Suryakumar Yadav's 68* off just 26 deliveries saw several records tumble. The flamboyant batter from Mumbai clobbered six maximums in the innings, four of which came during the last over.

Suryakumar smashed 26 runs in total during the 20th over bowled by Haroon Arshad - the most by any Indian in the 20th over in a T20I game.

Moreover, Suryakumar became only the second Indian after Yuvraj Singh to notch up more than 50 runs in the last five overs of a T20I innings. Yuvraj achieved this feat during the iconic game against England, where the southpaw smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

Suryakumar's 68* is currently the highest individual score of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, while his six maximums are the most by any Indian in a T20I Asia Cup game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava