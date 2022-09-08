Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Pakistan's narrow win over Afghanistan 

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7.

Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes in the last over helped Pakistan reach the final, while Afghanistan and India were knocked out of the continental tournament.

#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 #CricketTwitter Pakistan needed 11 runs off the last over with just one wicket in hand…And Naseem Shah smashes two consecutive sixes and finishes it off in style!

Opting to bowl first upon winning the toss, the Pakistani bowlers dominated the proceedings, restricting the Afghans to a modest score of 129 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan had their task cut out in defending the low total, but did a wonderful job as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Despite their last pair being at the crease, Pakistan pulled off a thrilling win with four balls to spare.

The high-octane encounter saw several records being created and broken and here are three of them:

#3 Only the second instance of a team sealing a one-wicket win by hitting a six in a T20I

Afghanistan v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

Pakistan needed 11 runs off the last over with only one wicket in hand. However, Shah tonked two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi's first two balls to seal the deal for the Men in Green.

It was only the second instance of a team winning a T20I by hitting a six with only one wicket in hand. Pakistan, incidentally, were the first country to achieve the feat in 2015 when Imad Wasim hit a match-winning six in a T20I against Sri Lanka.

#2 First time both captains got out for golden ducks in a T20I game

Babar Azam has had an ordinary Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far [Pic Credit: ICC]

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi and Pakistan captain Babar Azam have had a sub-par Asia Cup 2022 campaign with the bat.

Both players had a forgettable game on Wednesday as they were dismissed for golden ducks.

While Nabi was clean bowled by Shah in the first innings, Babar was trapped lbw by Farooqi.

Interestingly, it was the first instance of both captains getting out for first-ball ducks in a T20I.

#1 First T20I where No.10 and No.11 were at the crease during a successful chase (among full members)

Afghanistan v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup.

Afghanistan did their best to restrict Pakistan and seemed almost successful in causing an upset. However, they failed to inflict the last blow as Pakistan's No.10 and No.11 helped them cross the line.

Incidentally, this is the first time a team's No. 10 and No.11 batters were at the crease during a successful run chase in a T20I by a full member nation.

The only other instance of the same in a T20I was during Kuwait's thrilling one-wicket win over the UAE in the recent Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers.

