Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Sri Lanka's exciting win over Bangladesh 

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning two-wicket win over Bangladesh in an Asia Cup 2022 Group B fixture in Dubai on Thursday (September 1). The game swung back and forth as the Lions held their nerves in a thrilling run-chase.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored at a decent pace and riding on a late surge from Mosaddek Hossain, who scored 24 off 9, put 183 runs on the board.

Chasing 184, Sri Lanka started off well but soon found themselves in trouble at 77/4 in the ninth over. Kusal Mendis (60 off 37) completed a half-century after getting several let-offs, and Dasun Shanaka (45 off 33) gave the innings a boost to bring Sri Lanka closer to the total.

However, Bangladesh kept chipping in with wickets before Asitha Fernand's 10 off three helped the Lions register a historic run-chase with four balls to spare.

With the win, Sri Lanka joined India and Afghanistan and qualified in the Super Four stage.

The interesting clash saw several records tumble and created. Let's look at three of those records that were created during the exciting Asia Cup clash.

#3 Shakib becomes only the second cricketer in T20 history to score over 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets

While Shakib Al Hasan had a mediocre game against Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh skipper managed to add another feather to his cap. The southpaw became only the second cricketer ever in the history of T20s to smash over 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets as well.

The first and only other cricketer to achieve the feat is Dwayne Bravo, who has as many as 6871 T20 runs and 605 T20 wickets.

Shakib, who started the game with 5,985 T20 runs, scored 24 runs off 22 balls and now has 6,009 runs and 419 wickets in the format.

#2 The game recorded the first T20I instance where a debutant from both teams conceded 50+ runs

The Asia Cup 2022 Group B encounter was a high-scoring affair

The high-scoring encounter between the two teams saw several bowlers taken to cleaners, including two debutant pacers - Ebadot Hossain (Bangladesh) and Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka).

Both right-arm pacers leaked 51 runs from their quota of four overs. Interestingly, it was the first ever instance in a T20I match where a debutant from both the teams concede 50+ runs.

Where Asitha Fernando finished the first innings with figures of 4-0-51-1, Ebadot Hossain did his best and picked up three wickets before ending the game with figures of 4-0-51-3.

#1 Highest successful run-chase in a T20I in UAE

An exciting chase of 184 runs by Sri Lanka turned out to be a record-breaking one. It marked the highest successful target chased down by any team in T20Is in the UAE.

The record for the highest run-chase in the UAE was previously held by Afghanistan when they chased down 180 runs against the UAE in 2016.

The run-chase was also their second-highest in T20Is against any team, just behind their 194 runs chase against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2018.

