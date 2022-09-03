Asia Cup 2022: 3 Sri Lanka players to watch out for ahead of Super 4 stage

After a dramatic two-wicket win in their final group game against Bangladesh on Thursday, Sri Lanka have made it to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

They will get their Super 4 campaign underway against Afghanistan on Saturday (September 3). The two sides have met once in the tournament, with Afghanistan running away on that occasion.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's fabulous display with the new ball had the Sri Lankan top-order tottering, helping Afghanistan to an eight-wicket win. Dasun Shanaka's men will be eager to return the favor when the two sides meet again.

Ahead of the Super 4 stage, let's take a look at three Sri Lankan players to watch out for.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana

The off-spinner has been relatively quiet in this year's Asia Cup so far. After making his mark in the T20 World Cup last year and the IPL earlier this year, he's still finding his groove in this tournament.

Maheesh Theekshana has taken 17 wickets in 20 T20I matches. His economy rate of 6.52 stands out, considering he mostly operates in the powerplay. However, the 22-year-old has only taken one wicket in two matches this year.

His economy rate of 7.25 also suggests that he hasn't been at his best so far. Sri Lanka will hope that their mystery spinner can find his best form soon if they want to progress further in the tournament.

#2 Charith Asalanka

Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97 While the Sanga-Mahela partnership of 822 runs in 22 innings together in T20Is is the highest for Sri Lanka, the only present pair in the 400+ runs list is Charith Asalanka & Pathum Nissanka who have 403 runs in 13 innings together. Sri Lanka face Afghanistan today #AsiaCup2022 While the Sanga-Mahela partnership of 822 runs in 22 innings together in T20Is is the highest for Sri Lanka, the only present pair in the 400+ runs list is Charith Asalanka & Pathum Nissanka who have 403 runs in 13 innings together. Sri Lanka face Afghanistan today #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/1wne1zLped

The left-handed batter could be key to success for Dasun Shanaka's men when they come up against spin-heavy bowling attacks, especially in their opening encounter against Afghanistan. He has played 22 T20Is so far, scoring 522 runs at a strike rate of 122. In addition, Charith Asalanka can also chip in with a few odd overs of off-spin if required.

He was one of Sri Lanka's most consistent batters last year but has struggled slightly this year. However, his excellent numbers against the spin means that he will be one to keep an eye on when he comes up against the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

#3 Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been one of the most exciting prospects from the island nation in recent times. The technically gifted top-order batter has amassed 651 runs in 26 T20I matches so far.

He has only scored 23 runs in two Asia Cup matches so far. His strike rate of 117 might also be worrying at first sight, but he has been working on his power game.

On pitches that might get more difficult to bat on, Nissanka could be the perfect anchor for the Sri Lankan innings, allowing the other batters to play freely around him.

