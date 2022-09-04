Asia Cup 2022: 3 unorthodox tactics India can employ during the remainder of the tournament

Over the years, even in white-ball cricket, Team India have distanced themselves from the unorthodox. One of the most conservative teams on the international stage, the Men in Blue have relied on their trusted performers to produce the goods without really embracing the madness of modern-day cricket.

This approach has worked decently for them. Although they haven't lifted an ICC trophy in a while, India are one of the highest-ranked sides in the world and are always among the favorites for any tournament. Even in the 2022 Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. have coasted into the Super 4 stage with two wins on the trot.

However, with another edition of the T20 World Cup looming large on the calendar, it might be time for India to make a few brave calls and risk the wrath of the purists. While the top order looks a touch stale, there isn't enough batting depth for the team to play a brand of cricket that appeals to the modern masses.

Here are three unorthodox tactics India can employ during the remainder of the Asia Cup.

#3 India could use Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi in tandem

India have a couple of personnel concerns heading into their second clash against Pakistan. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, while Avesh Khan is unwell and unavailable for selection. The Men in Blue could play an extra batter instead of Avesh, but since they'd like to have six frontline bowling options, it might be time to turn to a spinner.

Teams don't often play two out-and-out wrist-spinners in tandem. Australia have occasionally done it with Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson, and we've seen it a few times in the Indian Premier League as well. But it could prove to be a highly successful strategy for India, who have two tweakers in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi to call upon.

The styles of Chahal and Bishnoi complement each other perfectly. While Chahal is slow through the air and largely uses his stock delivery that turns away from the right-hander, Bishnoi is quick and bowls googlies by a handful. Although India will have a little less batting depth if they go down this route, it won't be a deviation from their strategy in the Asia Cup thus far. And the rewards could be immense.

#2 India could play Ravichandan Ashwin and use him as a floater

If India want a longer batting lineup, along with an option to turn the ball away from the left-hander, they need not look further than Ravichandran Ashwin. But while Ashwin's bowling is generally the main topic of discussion, his batting ability could greatly benefit India, just as it did the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

The strategy of lengthening the batting order is growing increasingly popular in T20 cricket, with pinch-hitters and anchors often moving up the order to counter certain types of bowling. Ashwin, capable of negotiating spin, could be used in the top five against teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, who have capable spinners and no pacers who are particularly threatening.

India are unlikely to try something this out-of-the-box, but Ashwin is an all-rounder and can be used as one to help out a batting lineup that has its deficiencies against quality spin.

#1 India could open with Rishabh Pant alongside Rohit Sharma

Something needs to be done about India's top three. KL Rahul's approach has been inexplicable, with the opener refusing to buy into the new attacking philosophy. Rohit Sharma hasn't been able to convert his starts, and both he and Virat Kohli have their shortcomings against spin. Moreover, all three are right-handers.

It could be time for India to shake things up when it comes to their opening combination. Ishan Kishan is no longer in the picture, so who's the next best option? Enter Rishabh Pant, who could be the solution to India's top-order woes. Success is almost waiting for Pant at the top of the order, where he could have free rein in the powerplay.

Several experts and fans have weighed in on the topic, believing that Pant has what it takes to be a destructive opener. Rahul isn't doing the team any favors, and the southpaw could be the man to execute India's revolutionized white-ball approach.

