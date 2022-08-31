4 Indian origin players who will represent Hong Kong against India in Asia Cup 2022

India will battle against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31, in their final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2022. Hong Kong will take on the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game for the first time tonight.

Rohit Sharma's men are coming off a close win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous match. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have some momentum by their side as well, having won the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers quite impressively.

Not many fans would know that four players from Hong Kong's Asia Cup squad are of Indian origin. Some of them may even play against India tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at those four Hong Kong players who are of Indian origin.

#1 Kinchit Shah - Vice-captain of Hong Kong for Asia Cup 2022

The Hong Kong team's deputy skipper and wicket-keeper, Kinchit Shah, was born in Mumbai on December 9, 1995. His full name is Kinchit Devang Shah. He also has a brother named Ninad Shah who plays domestic cricket in Hong Kong.

Shah is one of the best players in the Hong Kong squad at present for the 2022 Asia Cup. He has played 43 T20I matches so far, scoring 633 runs at a strike rate of close to 110. His highest score is 79, while he has hit 50 fours and 14 sixes in 39 T20I innings.

In the Asia Cup qualifiers played earlier this month, Shah scored 40 runs in three matches for Hong Kong. His strike rate was 105.26 and his batting average was 40 in the tournament.

#2 Dhananjay Rao

Left-arm fast bowler Dhananjay Rao has never played international cricket for Hong Kong, but he could make his T20I debut against India tonight. Considering Indian batters woe against left-arm pacers, the Hong Kong team management might be tempted to give Rao an opportunity to showcase his talent.

Rao played for the Islanders in the Hong Kong All Stars 50-over series last year. He played two matches for the team, scalping five wickets. It will be interesting to see if he makes his debut tonight.

#3 Ayush Shukla

Ayush Shukla is one of the youngest players to participate in the Asia Cup 2022. The 19-year-old gained fans' attention with his impressive fast-bowling spells during the Hong Kong All-Stars 50-overs competition last year.

Shukla made his T20I debut against Uganda earlier this year. He has represented Hong Kong in five T20Is so far, picking up five wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/30. He played two matches in the Asia Cup Qualifiers and took four wickets.

#4 Ahan Trivedi

Another youngster present in the Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2022 is their 17-year-old off-spinner Ahan Trivedi. Like Dhananjay Rao, Trivedi is yet to play international cricket at the senior level.

He played for Kowloon CC in the Hong Kong League One-Day Tournament last year. In his last five one-day matches, Trivedi scalped seven wickets. Since he did not get a game in the Asia Cup Qualifiers, Hong Kong could use Ahan as a mystery weapon tonight.

