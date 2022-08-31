Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya jumps to No. 5 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings following heroics against Pakistan

Team India star Hardik Pandya has climbed eight places to reach the No. 5 position in the latest ICC T20 all-rounder rankings. This is the highest spot he has ever achieved in the rankings.

Pandya had a fantastic match against Pakistan in Dubai in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. He claimed 3 for 25 with his pace bowling and scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 with the willow.

Under pressure in a tense chase, the 28-year-old hit the winning six in the last over of the match off Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. He was named Player of the Match for his stupendous efforts.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have made an outstanding start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. There have been significant gains for their players as well in the updated ICC T20I rankings.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has moved up two places and is at No. 3 in the T20I rankings for bowlers. He now has 708 points to his name. The list is led by Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (792), followed by South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716).

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was the Player for the Match against Bangladesh for his three-wicket haul, has jumped seven places and is now at No. 9. While Mujeeb has 660 points, experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661) is just above him. Bhuvneshwar claimed 4/25 in India’s win over Pakistan.

Among the batters, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (810) continues to occupy the top spot in the ICC T20I player rankings, followed by teammate Mohammad Rizwan (796). Suryakumar Yadav (792) is the only Indian in the Top 10.

Ben Stokes makes major gains in ICC Test rankings after Manchester exploits

In the ICC Test player rankings, England captain Ben Stokes climbed nine places to reach 18th position among batters. He also gained five places in the bowling rankings and is now 38th.

Further, Stokes jumped three positions in the all-rounder rankings and is now in the second spot. India’s Ravindra Jadeja (384) retains the top position.

Stokes scored a terrific hundred and claimed four wickets as England hammered South Africa by an innings and 85 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the win, the hosts leveled the three-match Test series 1-1.

