Asia Cup 2022: Hits and flops as Afghanistan thump Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening game 

An all-round team effort saw Afghanistan ease past Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Saturday (August 27). Afghanistan made a strong statement with their thumping win against a listless Lankan side.

After being put in to bat, the Lankans lost the plot completely and crumbled to a paltry 105 all out. Only three out of their 11 batters could breach the two-figure mark, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38 off 29) top-scoring. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3 for 11) picked up the most wickets for the Afghan side.

The chase was over in quick time, with Afghanistan reaching the target with 59 balls to spare. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed an 18-ball 40 to put the match beyond the reach of the Lankans. Fellow opener Hazratullah Zazai stuck around to finish the job.

With their resounding win, Afghanistan have nothing but certified their progress to the Super Four stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the lop-sided encounter on the first day of Asia Cup 2022.

#1 Flop - Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana had an off day at the office on Saturday. The young 22-year-old was put away rather easily by the Afghan batters and he couldn't make an impact in any phase of the game.

Theekshana was off his radar and leaked 35 runs in his four overs while going wicketless as well. Earlier in the game, Theekshana was on the receiving end of an unwanted record with the bat also.

He became only the fourth Sri Lankan to get dismissed on a diamond duck when he was given run out in the 13th over of the first innings, without facing a ball.

#2 Hit - Afghanistan openers

While the target of 106 wasn't a difficult one by any stretch, the Afghanistan openers made a mockery of it. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai gave Sri Lankan bowlers no breathing space and dominated them with their free-flowing and hard-hitting strokeplay.

The right-hand, left-hand combination sent the Lankan bowlers all-around the park and mustered as many as 83 runs in the powerplay - their team's highest-ever score in the first six overs in T20Is.

While Gurbaz clobbered four maximums in his 18-ball 40, Zazai remained unbeaten on 37 (from 28 deliveries) and saw his team get over the line in just 10.1 overs.

#3 Flop - Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Dasun Shanaka scored a golden duck in the match

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka headed into the fixture with great batting form behind him. He is his team's second-highest run-getter this year and even came up with several clutch knocks in recent times.

However, Shanaka failed to bail his side out of trouble against Afghanistan as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Coming in to bat at the halfway stage, Shanaka tried to dab a wide outside-off delivery from Mohammed Nabi.

The Sri Lanka captain was poor in his attempt and handed a faint edge to the keeper. Shanaka's dismissal left Sri Lanka reeling at 64-6.

#4 Hit - Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi had a dream game against Sri Lanka, creating an impact with his lethal left-arm pace. He set the tone for his team and rocked the opposition in the very first over, picking up Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka on the fifth and sixth deliveries of the over respectively.

Farooqi pitched the ball up and utilized the swing on offer from the surface to his full advantage. The 21-year-old backed his two-wicket over with a maiden before giving away nine runs in his next 10 deliveries and chipping in with his third wicket, in the form of Chamika Karunaratne (31).

Farooqi ended the innings with immaculate figures of 3.4-1-11-3 and was even adjudged as the Player of the Match for his efforts.

