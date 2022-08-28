Asia Cup 2022: "Impossible to pick an XI at this stage" - Ajay Jadeja on India's problem of plenty ahead of Pakistan clash 

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has suggested that selecting a playing XI for India's Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday is going to be a tough task for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he pointed out how India have tried several players over the past few months. He opined that every member of the squad deserves to be in the starting XI. He believes that deciding whom to leave out will be a big worry for the team management.

Ajay Jadeja explained:

"It's easier to say when the moon will come closer to the earth than to pick India's playing XI, considering what they have done in the last two years. In the last two years, we have used up every player that we could have."

He added:

"It is impossible to pick an XI at this stage. I feel for the captain and coach because no matter what he does, they are going to leave out somebody that somebody will not like."

India are set to open their Asia Cup campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to avenge their T20 World Cup 2021 defeat.

"It has been very confusing" - Ajay Jadeja cricital of India's new approach in white-ball cricket

Ajay Jadeja reckons that India didn't play enough attacking cricket during their recent white-ball assignments against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He emphasized that the side hasn't played as per the new approach that Rohit Sharma has lately been very vocal about.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how senior players Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin have returned to India's T20I team, but don't seem to be a certainty in the playing XI.

He elaborated:

"We have heard from Rohit Sharma many times that the side want to play positive cricket. But in the last couple of tours, we used to have around 60-odd runs on the board with one wicket down after 20 overs."

Jadeja added:

"It has been very confusing. The team might have a bad game, but the way you want to play cannot change every second day. You've got Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik back, and now you're thinking whether we should play them or not. It can't be that way."

Notably, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the history of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious on eight occasions, while Pakistan have five wins to their name.

