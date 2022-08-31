Asia Cup 2022: India Player Ratings vs Hong Kong as Suryakumar blitz seals Super 4 spot

A stunning blitz from Suryakumar Yadav took Team India into the Super 4 stage as they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in Match 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.

Batting at No. 4, Suryakumar plundered 68 runs off just 26 deliveries to take India to a massive score of 192/2. In response, Hong Kong fought hard and got to 50 within the powerplay but eventually fell comfortably short.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup encounter against Hong Kong.

Asia Cup 2022: SKY, Kohli fifties take India to comfortable win

India v Hong Kong - DP World Asia Cup

KL Rahul: 3/10

In a sight that has become all too familiar to watch, Rahul played an innings that hurt his team significantly. He played only one attacking shot in the powerplay, that too off a free-hit, before laboring to 36 off 39 balls. The opener's complete lack of intent was frankly bizarre.

Rohit Sharma: 6/10

Rohit was more willing to play his shots. Although the pitch was a touch two-paced, the Indian skipper struck two fours and a six to give the Indian innings some momentum. However, he really needs to start capitalizing on his starts.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli's runs weren't scored at great pace, but at least he showed a willingness to play attacking shots throughout his innings. He notched up an unbeaten 44-ball 59, anchoring the innings as Suryakumar teed off at the other end.

Suryakumar Yadav: 10/10

The undoubted star of the show, SKY smashed six fours and six sixes in a splendid 26-ball 68*. The right-hander's range all around the park was on full display, as was his ability to get going from the word "go". He is arguably India's most important T20I batter.

Rishabh Pant: 5/10

Not required to bat, Pant had an uneventful day behind the stumps as well.

Dinesh Karthik: 5/10

Karthik wasn't needed with the bat as India lost only two wickets. He also relinquished the gloves to Pant and receives a standard rating.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja didn't get to bat, but he made a massive impact in the second innings. The left-arm spinner sent down four overs for only 15 runs - including one in the powerplay - and dismissed the dangerous Babar Hayat. He also rifled down the stumps to catch Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan short of his ground.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7/10

Bhuvneshwar had an understated outing, bowling only three overs. He picked up one wicket and kept things tight with the new ball when there wasn't much swing on offer.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6.5/10

For the second game running, Chahal went wicketless. He conceded only 18 runs, though, keeping the batters guessing with a concoction of top-spinners and googlies.

Avesh Khan: 2/10

Avesh was the worst Indian bowler on display as he leaked 53 runs in his four overs. Although he rattled Aizaz Khan's timber and claimed two simple catches, the young pacer sprayed deliveries all over the place and never offered any consistency. He has been out of form for a while now, and his place in the team is under serious question.

Arshdeep Singh: 4/10

Like Avesh, Arshdeep had an off-night. He was taken for runs in the last over of the powerplay and couldn't hit his yorkers as effectively as he usually does. The left-arm seamer did scalp the wicket of Yasim Murtaza with a clever bouncer, though.

