Create

Asia Cup 2022: "India will sleep well tonight" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli scores classy fifty against Hong Kong

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli shared a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday.
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 31, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Indian batter Virat Kohli stormed back to form with a classy half-century in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma demonstrated his aggressive instincts, while out-of-form KL Rahul struggled to get going. Rohit struck a couple of sixes before making his way back to the dressing room after mistiming a short delivery.

Kohli, who scored a rusty 35 in the last game against Pakistan, walked out into the middle. While he was not at his fluent best, the ace batter kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos.

The right-handed batter played a few vintage shots towards the end of his knock, which lifted the mood of the fans. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 deliveries, a knock which included a boundary and three sixes.

Fans were delighted to see the star batter getting back to form and flooded social media platforms with their messages.

Incidentally, they have been waiting for a long time to see their favorite batter get among the runs. The last time Virat Kohli scored a century was in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli looking goooooooddddd. #INDvsHK
Kohli gets a fifty. India will sleep well tonight.#INDvHK | #AsiaCup2022
His intent was on cue from ball one even if the scoring rate suggests otherwise. Those slog sweeps were a sheer delight to watch. Hoping it's a sign of things to come. Top knock from Kohli! #AsiaCup2022 #INDvHKG
Brilliant half century for King Kohli just 40 Balls What An Innings, Well Played King keep going , Keep rocking 🙌🔥 !! https://t.co/kiLTzkOXun
those bottom hands of king kohli 🥵🔥 https://t.co/O3t5tdZG6B
Tell the whole world that King Kohli is Back to Rule🔥 https://t.co/QiWdWhheLq
FIFTY!! For King Kohli 👑🔥🔥King is coming back 💥 We all can see it. He is coming backkkk to form.Bappa 🙏#INDvsHKG #IndvHK #VuratKohli https://t.co/wNWLMIHmPd
Masterclass innings by the king kohli , brilliant performance #ViratKohli𓃵 . https://t.co/22UzTt5nDF
King Kohli is back🔥50 to @imVkohli in #INDvHK https://t.co/Vt24funqDj
What A Player, What A Shot, What A Legend Name Is Enough `King Kohli` 🐐❤🔥@imVkohli || #ViratKohli𓃵 || #KingKohli https://t.co/i79TLwM92f
@imVkohli and all his fans has been waiting for this moment from so long . Finally it's here . Half century for him.Sometimes you are in form sometimes you are not, but no one can deny the fact that you are the best #Viratian#ViratKohli #INDvHK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022
kohli not out today with half century feels so good 😭💞
@Cricketracker Kohli Back in Form 💯
There is only one player who can play against any bowler that is @imVkohli for you,❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wonderful Knock from #KingKohli.Match against #Pakistan was just a trailer & today's match shows what #ViratKohli is capable of if is in the form.& Hoping that now we all will see the old inform & consistent @imVkohli 🤞.#INDvHK#HKvIND#AsiaCup2022#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/j3KEjeYnI3

Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav partnership guide India to 192 against Hong Kong

Despite a couple of sixes from Rohit, the Hong Kong bowlers used the wicket to perfection to keep the star-studded Indian batters in check. The Men in Blue were at 70/1 in 10 overs, with Rahul struggling to get going. He was dismissed in the 13th over that saw Suryakumar Yadav walk out into the middle, which changed the complexion of the game.

Suryakumar (68* off 26) took the attack to the opposition and it suddenly began raining sixes and boundaries in Dubai. In the final over, he plundered four sixes off Haroon Arshad to take India's total to 192.

Suryakumar and Virat Kohli added 98 runs off just 45 deliveries to put up an imposing total on the board.

Edited by S Chowdhury
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...