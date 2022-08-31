Asia Cup 2022: "India will sleep well tonight" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli scores classy fifty against Hong Kong

Indian batter Virat Kohli stormed back to form with a classy half-century in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma demonstrated his aggressive instincts, while out-of-form KL Rahul struggled to get going. Rohit struck a couple of sixes before making his way back to the dressing room after mistiming a short delivery.

Kohli, who scored a rusty 35 in the last game against Pakistan, walked out into the middle. While he was not at his fluent best, the ace batter kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos.

The right-handed batter played a few vintage shots towards the end of his knock, which lifted the mood of the fans. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 deliveries, a knock which included a boundary and three sixes.

Fans were delighted to see the star batter getting back to form and flooded social media platforms with their messages.

Incidentally, they have been waiting for a long time to see their favorite batter get among the runs. The last time Virat Kohli scored a century was in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #INDvHKG His intent was on cue from ball one even if the scoring rate suggests otherwise. Those slog sweeps were a sheer delight to watch. Hoping it's a sign of things to come. Top knock from Kohli! #AsiaCup2022 His intent was on cue from ball one even if the scoring rate suggests otherwise. Those slog sweeps were a sheer delight to watch. Hoping it's a sign of things to come. Top knock from Kohli! #AsiaCup2022 #INDvHKG

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030 !! Brilliant half century for King Kohli just 40 Balls What An Innings, Well Played King keep going , Keep rocking!! Brilliant half century for King Kohli just 40 Balls What An Innings, Well Played King keep going , Keep rocking 🙌🔥 !! https://t.co/kiLTzkOXun

Akshat @AkshatOM10 those bottom hands of king kohli 🥵 those bottom hands of king kohli 🥵🔥 https://t.co/O3t5tdZG6B

Chitvan Sawhney @sawhney_chitvan Tell the whole world that King Kohli is Back to Rule Tell the whole world that King Kohli is Back to Rule🔥 https://t.co/QiWdWhheLq

Riya @are_yrr_riya

King is coming back We all can see it. He is coming backkkk to form.



Bappa

#INDvsHKG #IndvHK #VuratKohli FIFTY!! For King KohliKing is coming backWe all can see it. He is coming backkkk to form.Bappa FIFTY!! For King Kohli 👑🔥🔥King is coming back 💥 We all can see it. He is coming backkkk to form.Bappa 🙏#INDvsHKG #IndvHK #VuratKohli https://t.co/wNWLMIHmPd

jungkook day @alfiyastic kohli not out today with half century feels so good kohli not out today with half century feels so good 😭💞

Faheem Farooq @dreamboyfaheem7 There is only one player who can play against any bowler that is @imVkohli for you, There is only one player who can play against any bowler that is @imVkohli for you,❤️❤️❤️❤️

Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav partnership guide India to 192 against Hong Kong

Despite a couple of sixes from Rohit, the Hong Kong bowlers used the wicket to perfection to keep the star-studded Indian batters in check. The Men in Blue were at 70/1 in 10 overs, with Rahul struggling to get going. He was dismissed in the 13th over that saw Suryakumar Yadav walk out into the middle, which changed the complexion of the game.

Suryakumar (68* off 26) took the attack to the opposition and it suddenly began raining sixes and boundaries in Dubai. In the final over, he plundered four sixes off Haroon Arshad to take India's total to 192.

Suryakumar and Virat Kohli added 98 runs off just 45 deliveries to put up an imposing total on the board.

