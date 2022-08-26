Asia Cup 2022: Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the opening encounter of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

The two sides have been placed in Group B of the competition alongside Bangladesh. The top two teams from the group will progress to the next round of the competition.

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka, while Mohammad Nabi will lead Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka last played a T20I against Australia at home in June. The hosts lost the series 1-2 but clinched the ODI series 3-2. Meanwhile, Afghanistan lost to Ireland by a 2-3 margin away from home earlier this month.

SL vs AFG Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B - Asia Cup 2022.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SL vs AFG Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one and will help both batters and bowlers. The batters will have to settle before going for the big shots. With the spinners likely to get more assistance during the second half of the game, both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

SL vs AFG Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear, with no chance of rain. A full game is on the cards.

SL vs AFG Probable XI

With this being the first game of the competition, both sides will field their strongest possible playing XI.

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad.

SL vs AFG Match Prediction

The two teams look evenly matched on paper. However, Afghanistan are expected to come out on top, with spinners Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman on their side. The team will bank on them to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this clash.

SL vs AFG TV and live telecast details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

