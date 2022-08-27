Asia Cup 2022: Match 2, India vs Pakistan: Probable 11s, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India (IND) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

The two sides have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong. The top two teams from the group will progress to the next round of the competition.

Rohit Sharma will lead India at the Asia Cup 2022, while Babar Azam will captain Pakistan. Both sides will be eager to register a victory in this highly anticipated clash.

India will be without the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, while Pakistan will miss Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup 2022.

IND vs PAK Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A - Asia Cup 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is batting friendly. Teams have easily chased down scores of 170+ runs on this track and will thus opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Meanwhile, both pacers and spinners will have their fair share of say throughout the game.

IND vs PAK Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear, with no chance of rain. A full game is on the cards.

IND vs PAK Probable XI

With this being the first game for both nations, they are likely to field their strongest possible playing XI.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

IND vs PAK Match Prediction

Prediction: India to win this clash.

IND vs PAK TV and live telecast details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? India Pakistan 20 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee