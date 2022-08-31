Asia Cup 2022 Match 4, IND vs HK: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31) in match number four of the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will be high on confidence after beating Pakistan by five wickets in their opening match of the T20 tournament. As for Hong Kong, they will be keen to build on their performances in the qualifiers, which saw them win three matches out of three.

India did not have it easy against Pakistan, but good performances all-round ensured they finished on top. Bhuvneshwar Kumar excelled with the ball, claiming 4 for 26, while left-arm Arshdeep Singh impressed again with figures of 2 for 33. In the batting, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 35 each.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was the standout performer against Pakistan. He caught the batters napping with his sharp bouncers and claimed 3 for 25. With the match in the balance, he then cracked an unbeaten 33 off 17 with the bat, which included the game-clinching six.

Today's IND vs HK toss result

Hong Kong have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Nizakat Khan said:

“In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do.”

Hong Kong are going in with the same team that played against UAE. India have rested Hardik Pandya. Rishabh Pant comes in for the all-rounder.

IND vs HK - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Today's IND vs HK match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.

Hong Kong squad: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.

IND vs HK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Gazi Sohel

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

